Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase-1 Polling updates: Round 1 of political bout set to begin today

New Delhi, Apr 11: Lok Sabha Election 2019's first phase of voting will begin today with 91 parliamentary constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories set to excercise their franchise.

Eight Lok Sabha constituencies in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, five in Assam, four in Bihar, seven in Maharashtra, along with 12 other states and two union territories would go to polls on April 11.

Many important areas like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh; Jorhat and Tezpur in Assam; Gaya in Bihar; Baramulla and Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir; Nagpur and Yavatmal-Washim in Maharshtra and Meghalaya's capital Shillong would be voting on Thursday.

People residing in key places like Karimnagar, Secunderabad and Hyderabad in Telangana; Saharanpur, Meerut and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh; Hardwar and Garhwal in Uttarakhand and Coochbehar in West Bengal would also cast their ballot today.

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Telangana will vote for all its constituencies today. Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will vote for some Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of voting.

Simultaneously, elections will also be held to the assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha. The results for the Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha assembly elections will be out on May 23 along with the Lok Sabha election result.

The results of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be announced on May 23. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be held in a seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The seven phases will cover 543 constituencies.

Catch all the Live updates from first phase of polling here:

The five-year term of the 16th Lok Sabha is due to expire on June 3, 2019. Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu native place, will vote today. Chittoor has been a TDP stonghold for over the last four elections. Naramalli Sivaprasad has been the MP from the region since 2009.

The Election Commission had announced the Lok Sabha election schedule on March 10, when the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. The main parties contesting the Lok Sabha polls are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

