Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase-1 Polling LIVE: Polling underway for 91 seats, voters queue up at J&K

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: The first phase of polling for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections gets underway today. 91 parliamentary constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories will go to vote today.

Eight Lok Sabha constituencies in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, five in Assam, four in Bihar, seven in Maharashtra, along with 12 other states and two union territories would go to polls today.

Stay tuned with us as we bring you the updates LIVE:

Jammu and Kashmir Voting begins in the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir. Two constituencies in the state poll today. Telangana The states of Telangana and Odisha have been placed on very high alert following the attack in Chhattisgarh in which a BJP MLA and four others were killed by naxalites. Maharashtra Polling is on for seven Lok Sabha seats. One of the early voters in Nagpur, RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat urged people to vote in large numbers. 2019 Lok Sabha elections commence today.



I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2019 PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers Andhra Pradesh Voters arrive at booths in Vishakhapatanam as voting gets underway Telangana Kavita, the daughter of chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao is facing an interesting battle in Nizamabad. She is up against 179 who had decided to fight her in protest. Owing to the large number of candidates, the EVMs had to be re-worked for this constituency by the ECI. Uttarakhand In Uttarakhand, there are 52 candidates fighting the polls today. In the first phase, the state would witness a battle in 5 seats. Telangana Can Owaisi retain his winning streak? The AIMM chief will seek a re-election from Hyderabad, a seat that has been held by his party since the past 30 years. The AIMM has the backing of the ruling TRS. Voting has begun for the 91 Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase of the elections. Polling is being held in 20 states. Maharashtra RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives at booth number 216 in Nagpur to cast his vote. Andhra Pradesh Voters have arrived at a booth in Pulivendala to cast their votes. Voting will be held in 25 parliamentary constituencies today in the state. Assam: Voters arrive at polling booths in the Dibrugarh constituency. Polling is being held in five seats in the state. Uttar Pradesh: Three Union Ministers will test the waters today. V K Singh from Ghaziabad, Satyapal Singh, Baghpat and Mahesh Sharma, Gautam Budh Nagar will face the elections today. Also in the race are RLD chief, Ajit Singh from Muzaffarnagar and his son Jayant Choudhary from Baghpat. Maharashtra: Mock polling underway at Nagpur at booth number 225. Polling will get underway shortly. Preparations are also underway at booth number 284 for the Gondia parliamentary constituency. Telangana: As many as 443 candidates are in the fray for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. 418 are male and 25, female. There are 2.97 crore voters. Andhra Pradesh: There are 25 seats in AP which will poll today. It is a clear cut battle between Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Assam: In Assam, it would be a keenly contested battle between the BJP and Congress. In all five constituencies go to vote today. Bihar: Will the grand alliance trump over the NDA? Four seats are up for grabs today. Many important areas like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh; Jorhat and Tezpur in Assam; Gaya in Bihar; Baramulla and Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir; Nagpur and Yavatmal-Washim in Maharshtra and Meghalaya's capital Shillong would be voting today. People residing in key places like Karimnagar, Secunderabad and Hyderabad in Telangana; Saharanpur, Meerut and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh; Hardwar and Garhwal in Uttarakhand and Coochbehar in West Bengal would also cast their ballot today. Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Telangana will vote for all its constituencies today. Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will vote for some Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of voting. Simultaneously, elections will also be held to the assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha. The results for the Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha assembly elections will be out on May 23 along with the Lok Sabha election result. The results of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be announced on May 23. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be held in a seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The seven phases will cover 543 constituencies. There are 35 candidates from the Congress who have declared pending criminal cases against them. Out of the 83 candidates analysed, 35 with pending criminal cases are fighting in the first phase of the polls. The BJP has 30 candidates in the first phase who have pending criminal cases against them. The BSP and CPI have fielded 8 and 2 such candidates respectively. The CPI (M) has 8 and the NCP 2 such candidates. The five-year term of the 16th Lok Sabha is due to expire on June 3, 2019. Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu native place, will vote today. Chittoor has been a TDP stonghold for over the last four elections. Naramalli Sivaprasad has been the MP from the region since 2009.