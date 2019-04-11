For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase-1 Polling LIVE: Polling underway for 91 seats, voters queue up at J&K
India
New Delhi, Apr 11: The first phase of polling for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections gets underway today. 91 parliamentary constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories will go to vote today.
The first phase of polling for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections gets underway today. 91 parliamentary constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories will go to vote today.
Eight Lok Sabha constituencies in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, five in Assam, four in Bihar, seven in Maharashtra, along with 12 other states and two union territories would go to polls today.
Stay tuned with us as we bring you the updates LIVE:
Apr 11, 2019 7:40 AM Read More
Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 11, 2019 7:34 AM
-
-
Telangana Apr 11, 2019 7:34 AM
Maharashtra Apr 11, 2019 7:21 AM Apr 11, 2019 7:14 AM
Andhra Pradesh Apr 11, 2019 7:04 AM
Telangana Apr 11, 2019 7:04 AM
Uttarakhand Apr 11, 2019 7:03 AM
Telangana Apr 11, 2019 7:02 AM Apr 11, 2019 7:00 AM
Maharashtra Apr 11, 2019 7:00 AM
Andhra Pradesh
Apr 11, 2019 6:42 AM
-
-
Assam: Apr 11, 2019 6:42 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Apr 11, 2019 6:16 AM
Maharashtra: Apr 11, 2019 6:16 AM
Telangana: Apr 11, 2019 6:16 AM
Andhra Pradesh: Apr 11, 2019 6:15 AM
Assam: Apr 11, 2019 6:15 AM
Bihar: Apr 11, 2019 6:14 AM Apr 11, 2019 6:14 AM Apr 11, 2019 6:14 AM
Apr 11, 2019 6:14 AM Apr 11, 2019 6:04 AM Apr 11, 2019 5:50 AM Apr 11, 2019 5:33 AM Apr 11, 2019 3:35 AM Apr 11, 2019 3:35 AM
-
-
Apr 11, 2019 7:40 AM
Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 11, 2019 7:34 AM
Telangana
Apr 11, 2019 7:34 AM
Maharashtra
Apr 11, 2019 7:21 AM
Apr 11, 2019 7:14 AM
Andhra Pradesh
Apr 11, 2019 7:04 AM
Telangana
Apr 11, 2019 7:04 AM
Uttarakhand
Apr 11, 2019 7:03 AM
Telangana
Apr 11, 2019 7:02 AM
Apr 11, 2019 7:00 AM
Maharashtra
Apr 11, 2019 7:00 AM
Andhra Pradesh
Apr 11, 2019 6:42 AM
Assam:
Apr 11, 2019 6:42 AM
Uttar Pradesh:
Apr 11, 2019 6:16 AM
Maharashtra:
Apr 11, 2019 6:16 AM
Telangana:
Apr 11, 2019 6:16 AM
Andhra Pradesh:
Apr 11, 2019 6:15 AM
Assam:
Apr 11, 2019 6:15 AM
Bihar:
Apr 11, 2019 6:14 AM
Apr 11, 2019 6:14 AM
Apr 11, 2019 6:14 AM
Apr 11, 2019 6:14 AM
Apr 11, 2019 6:04 AM
Apr 11, 2019 5:50 AM
Apr 11, 2019 5:33 AM
Apr 11, 2019 3:35 AM
Apr 11, 2019 3:35 AM