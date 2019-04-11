  • search
    Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase-1 Polling LIVE: Big battle begins today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 11: The first phase of polling for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections gets underway today. 91 parliamentary constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories will go to vote today.

    ok Sabha Election 2019 Phase-1 Polling LIVE: Round 1 of political bout set to begin today

    Eight Lok Sabha constituencies in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, five in Assam, four in Bihar, seven in Maharashtra, along with 12 other states and two union territories would go to polls today.

    Eight Lok Sabha constituencies in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, five in Assam, four in Bihar, seven in Maharashtra, along with 12 other states and two union territories would go to polls today.

    Stay tuned with us as we bring you the updates LIVE:

    Apr 11, 2019 5:33 AM

    The BJP has 30 candidates in the first phase who have pending criminal cases against them. The BSP and CPI have fielded 8 and 2 such candidates respectively. The CPI (M) has 8 and the NCP 2 such candidates.

    Apr 11, 2019 3:35 AM

    The five-year term of the 16th Lok Sabha is due to expire on June 3, 2019.

    Apr 11, 2019 3:35 AM

    Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu native place, will vote today. Chittoor has been a TDP stonghold for over the last four elections. Naramalli Sivaprasad has been the MP from the region since 2009.

