    Lok Sabha Election 2019: NCP candidates list out, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati

    Mumbai, Mar 14: The Nationalist Congress Party has released its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

    Sharad Pawar

    The NCP list of 12 names includes one seat for the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, which has fielded a candidate from Hatkanangale. The party said discussions are still underway and the party is likely to release its second list on Friday.

    NCP supremo and former union minister Sharad Pawar had on Tuesday said that he has decided not to contest Lok Sabha election. Speaking to media persons in Maharashtra, Pawar said he will not contest so that two of his family members - daughter Supriya Sule and grandson Parth Pawar - could contest instead.

    Maharashtra, which has around eight crore voters, sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh which has 80 seats.

    In 2014, in Maharashtra, the Congress and NCP had fielded 26 and 21 candidates respectively. Of these, they won two and four seats respectively, in view of the strong BJP wave then. BJP won 23 seats while its ally Shiv Sena bagged 18.

    Full list of NCP candidates in first list

    Baramati: Supriya Sule

    Thane: Anand Paranjpe

    Kalyan: Babaji Patil

    Mumbai Northeast: Sanjay Dina Patil

    Kolhapur: Dhananjay Mahadik

    Raigad: Sunil Tatkare

    Jalgaon: Gilabrao Deokar

    Parbhani: Rajesh Vitekar

    Buldhana: Rajendra Shingane

    Satara: Udyanraje Bhosale

    Lakshadweep: Mohammed Faizal

    ncp sharad pawar lok sabha elections 2019

