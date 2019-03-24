  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Election 2019: Mulayam’s name not in list of SP star campaigners

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 24: Smajwadi Party on Sunday released list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha election 2019, surprisingly party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's name was missing. The list was released by senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

    The list carried the names of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan among others, besides Ram Gopal Yadav himself.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav
    File photo of SP patrairch Mulayam Singh Yadav

    The Samajwadi Party has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri which is described as its "safest" seat.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: SP releases candidate list; Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Azamgarh

    Incidentaly, Mulayam was part of the party's star campaigners ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

    At present, the SP patriarch represents Azamgarh constituency. He had represented Mainpuri three times earlier in 1996, 2004 and 2009.

    In the 2014 polls, Mulayam Singh Yadav contested from two constituencies, Azamgarh and Mainpuri, and won both.

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the April-May national election from eastern Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, the party announced today. The seat is currently held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is the party's candidate from Mainpuri, a family stronghold.

    The announcement comes days after ally Mayawati said she would not contest the Lok Sabha polls.

    More MULAYAM SINGH YADAV News

    Read more about:

    mulayam singh yadav samajwadi party lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue