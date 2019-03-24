Lok Sabha Election 2019: Mulayam’s name not in list of SP star campaigners

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Mar 24: Smajwadi Party on Sunday released list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha election 2019, surprisingly party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's name was missing. The list was released by senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

The list carried the names of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan among others, besides Ram Gopal Yadav himself.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri which is described as its "safest" seat.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: SP releases candidate list; Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Azamgarh

Incidentaly, Mulayam was part of the party's star campaigners ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

At present, the SP patriarch represents Azamgarh constituency. He had represented Mainpuri three times earlier in 1996, 2004 and 2009.

In the 2014 polls, Mulayam Singh Yadav contested from two constituencies, Azamgarh and Mainpuri, and won both.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the April-May national election from eastern Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, the party announced today. The seat is currently held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is the party's candidate from Mainpuri, a family stronghold.

The announcement comes days after ally Mayawati said she would not contest the Lok Sabha polls.