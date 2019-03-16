Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Uttarakhand shortly
New Delhi, Mar 16: As the Lok Sabha election battle heats up, political parties have mounted a strong campaign with all top leaders heading to various states to address rallies and meet the people. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign and sounded the poll bugle, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Uttarakhand to address public meetings.
The BJP may announce its first list of Maharashtra candidates on Saturday (March 16). Around 18 candidates will be announced in the first list and will contest 25 seats this time, one less than the last general election.
While in Tamil Nadu, DMK's ally, the MDMK announced the candidature of former MP, A Ganeshamurthi, from Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.
Mar 16, 2019 12:51 PM
Ganeshamurthi is a two-time MP, who had represented Palani in the 12th Lok Sabha (1998) and Erode during the 2009-14 period.
Mar 16, 2019 12:50 PM
DMK's ally MDMK has announced the candidature of former MP A Ganeshamurthi from the Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.
Mar 16, 2019 12:50 PM
Prakash Chandra Behera, Congress MLA fromSalepur (Cuttack district of Odisha), has resigned from the primary membership of Congress party.
Mar 16, 2019 12:39 PM
BJP's Mukul Roy, once the number two in the Trinamool Congress, has started inducting "disgruntled" leaders from his former party, including elected representatives, into the saffron party's fold.
Mar 16, 2019 12:39 PM
With several TMC leaders making a beeline to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and a growing dissatisfaction over selection of candidates, discontent seems to be brewing in Mamata Banerjee's party.
Mar 16, 2019 12:37 PM
JD(S) General Secretary Danish Ali, who until recently was involved in alliance negotiations with Congress and JD(S), joins Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Mar 16, 2019 12:37 PM
I am proud to join #MainBhiChowkidar movement. As a citizen who loves India, I shall do my best to defeat corruption, dirt, poverty & terrorism and help create a New India which is strong, secure & prosperous.
