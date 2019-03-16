Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: BJP trying to divide India, wants to change Constitution, says Rahul

By Anuj Cariappa

ew Delhi, Mar 18: Congress' eastern UP in-charge, Priyanka Gandhi, will today begin her three-day campaign in the state with a boat ride from Manaiya to Sitamarhi. She is likely to take on PM Modi-led government over the Namami Gange project which was one of the poll planks the BJPin the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

On Sunday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sealed seat sharing with its allies in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to the agreement, the Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 17 seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest from six seats. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which returned to the NDA less than two years ago, has succeeded in securing for itself both its seats of Nalanda and Purnea, besides getting five which were represented by the BJP in the outgoing Lok Sabha and another held by Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP.

The BJP is likely to replace actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, a sitting MP from Patna Sahib, with some other candidate. The names which have been doing the rounds for Patna Sahib - a BJP stronghold - include Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rajya Sabha member R K Sinha and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

AICC President Shri Rahul Gandhi will be interacting with Entrepreneurs at Manyata Tech Park today evening, Notification for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections was issued on Monday, setting in motion the high-voltage electoral battle where the BJP seeks to return to power amid opposition's efforts to present a united fight to unseat it. Polling would be held in 91 parliamentary constituencies spread across 20 states on April 11 under the first of the seven-phase general elections. The Election Commission of India issues notification for first phase of Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi want to divide India. He alleges that the ruling BJP was spreading hatred and dividing the society on communal lines. He says that the BJP wants to change the Constitution. We had promised that we will waive off farmers' loans. Loans were waived off in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Karnataka. We fulfill the promises we make, says Rahul. Rahul Gandhi exudes confidence that Congress-JD (S) combine will trounce the BJP in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He says Congress kept the promises made to the farmers of Karnataka. Rahul attacks PM Modi over demonetisation, says small businesses were ruined because of note ban. Assures complete overhaul of GST if voted to power. Rahul Gandhi begins address at a rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders leaders observe two-minute silence at party's public rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi to pay last respects to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. उत्तर प्रदेश में एस॰पी॰, बी॰एस॰पी॰ और आर॰एल॰डी॰ का गठबंधन भाजपा को हराने में सक्षम है। कांग्रेस पार्टी किसी तरह का कन्फ़्यूज़न ना पैदा करे! https://t.co/ekKcIlbc50 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 18, 2019 Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav tweets, "SP-BSP- RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh is capable of defeating BJP. Congress should not create any confusion." Karnataka: AICC President Rahul Gandhi arrives at Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) and will shortly address a mega rally. Tamil Nadu: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) announces its list of four candidates for LokSabhaE lections2019 . Azhagarsamy will contest polls from Virudhunagar, LK Sudhish from Kallakurichi & Ilankovan from Tiruchi & Mohan Raj from Azhagapuram. Telangana: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi files his nomination from Hyderabad parliamentary constituency. Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra begins 3-day long 'Ganga-yatra' from Manaiya ghat to Assi Ghat in Varanasi. MDMK Chief Vaiko, says, "DMK led Secular Progressive Alliance will win on all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry." BSP chief Mayawati: Congress party is absolutely free to contest Lok Sabha Elections2019 on all 80 seats independently in UP. Our alliance formed here (with SP) is strong enough to defeat BJP. Congress must not spread wrong impression by leaving 7 seats vacant in UP for SP, BSP&RLD Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Triveni Sangam, to start 3-day long 'Ganga-yatra' from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi, today. Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Prayagraj. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka will start her election campaign from Prayagraj with a programme titled 'Sanchi Baat, Priyanka Ke Saath', where she will meet and speak to people on a steamer ride from Prayagraj to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi. The 140km ride will last for about three days before culminating at a Holi Milan function in Varanasi. Jana Sena Party has released a list of 32 candidates for assembly elections and 4 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, and 1 candidate for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ganga Yatra':