Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Over 20 per cent voting in Karnataka till 1pm

New Delhi, Apr 18: Polling has stopped in seven booths in Madurai constituency after a sticker pasted on an EVM, with a suspicious signature mentioning the letters 'AIADMK', sparked confusion among voters. Similar reports came in from three polling booths in Padmanabhapuram of Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, where polling was delayed due to faulty EVMs.



Meanwhile, Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 has begun across 95 parliamentary constituencies spread across 12 states and one Union Territories (UTs).

During the second phase, the polling will be held in 38 seats in Tamil Nadu, 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat in Manipur and Puducherry.

Crucial seats in eastern India like Silchar and Karimganj in Assam; Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in West Bengal are going to vote on Thursday. In the political crucial Uttar Pradesh, important seats like Mathura, Agra and Aligarh are going to vote along with five other Lok Sabha seats.

Dakshina Kannada, Mysore, Mandya and five seats of Bengaluru along with six other Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka would poll on April 18. 38 out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote today as the polling in Vellore was cancelled. Politically significant seats like Katihar and Bhagalpur in Bihar along with three others will also cast ballot.

Important leaders whose fate would be decided tomorrow are Union ministers Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP's Hema Malini, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Congress leaders Verappa Moily, Raj Babbar and Tariq Anwar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, and DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23.

Follow all the Live updates from second phase polling here:

Chattisgarh Till 1pm the voter turnout as follows: Sihawa 56: 38 per cent, Kurud 57: 38% per cent and Dhamtari 58: 37 per cent. Karnataka Polling percentage in Karnataka at 1pm: Bangalore North: 15.33 per cent, Bangalore Central: 16 per cent and Bangalore South: 19.48 per cent. Election officials have ordered an inquiry after some voters recorded their voting process at a polling booth here and posted it on Facebook, police said. As per Election Commission guidelines, voters are not allowed to carry their mobile phones within a 100-metre radius of polling stations on the day of voting, an official said. A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation will meet the Election Commission at 4 pm over poll violence in West Bengal during second phase today. Moments after the vehicle of CPM candidate from Raiganj, Mohammad Salim, was attacked in Islampur, the party has alleged that TMC is behind the attack. Manipur The voter turnout was recorded at 49.07% till 1pm. While in Bihar's Kishanganj recorded 32%, Katihar at 31.82%, Purnia 31.82%, Bhagalpur 28% and Banka stood at 32.6%. Karnataka DK Shivakumar casts his vote at a polling booth in Dodda Halahalli, Kanakapura Taluka. The Election Commission has taken cognisance of BJP MP Bhola Singh's "forced" entry into a polling booth in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after placing a call to the District Magistrate who reportedly asked a security officer to let Singh and his supporters in. Around 500 voters in Nagaraja Kandigai village in the Tiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu boycotted the election in protest against the functioning of a polluting sponge iron factory in their locality, said an official. Crude bombs are allegedly being hurled in Chopra in Raigunj constituency. BJP State President Dilip Ghosh said that the area is a place "filled with anti-socials" where congress and BJP workers have died in the past. "We have informed the EC. No arrangements were made of the voter’s safety and police are working at the behest of the ruling TMC party. If adequate measures are not taken, we will take to the streets to protest," Ghosh said. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his son, who is also a candidate in the Theni Lok Sabha constituency, have registered their votes. Karnataka Karnataka: Former CM Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah

cast their votes at a polling booth in Mysuru. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/wxpS2pQaEr — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019 Former CM Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah caste their votes at a polling booth in Mysuru Special Police Observer for West Bengal Vivek Dube says peaceful polls are being conducted. Security forces are there to help people cast their votes in a secure manner. However, he admitted that there were issues in a few places in Chopra in Raigunj but peaceful voting has resumed. In Jalpaiguri's Belakoba polling booth, police officer Sanjay Dutta went to cast his vote in uniform with his pistol. Questions are being raised as to how was he allowed to carry his pistol inside the booth. AIADMK file complaint against DMK's Dayanidhi Maran alleging violation Model code of conduct Assam An elderly voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the second phase of the general elections, at a polling station, Kamalpur in Kamrup district Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh jumped the queues to vote in the election to the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat. Voters, some of who had lined up even before the polling stations opened at 7 a.m., were not amused. Chhattisgarh One ITBP jawan injured in an IED blast by Naxals in Rajnandgaon Maharashtra Maharashtra: Polling booth number 193 in Buldhana is being managed by specially-abled staff. Presiding officer, says, "This booth is being managed by specially-abled staff only. I appeal to all specially-abled persons to cast their votes to strengthen democracy." pic.twitter.com/i9P91BwzOE — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019 Polling booth number 193 in Buldhana is being managed by specially-abled staff. Presiding officer, says, "This booth is being managed by specially-abled staff only. I appeal to all specially-abled persons to cast their votes to strengthen democracy." Tamil Nadu Voter turnout till 11 am is 30.62 per cent Odisha, Karnataka and West Bengal Voter turnout Odisha till 11am at 18%, in Karnataka it is 19.81%, West Bengal at 33.45% Babul Supriyo tweeted after the violence in Raigunj, “Let people AT LEAST exercise their voting rights for heaven’s sake!! If people wish to bring Mamta back to power, SO BE IT (though I guarantee that won’t happen) but let People Have their Say in this largest Democracy of the World or else why to spend Crores in this futile exercise?” Overall voter turnout till 11 am has been recorded at 16.82 percent, according to official Election Commission data. Assam and Chhattisgarh Voter turnout till 11 am in Assam is 26.39 per cent and in Chhattisgarh is 26.2 per cent. Karnataka Karnataka: State BJP Vice President Tejaswini Ananth Kumar casts her vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 at the polling station in Sri Vasavi Vidya Niketan in Bengaluru's Basavanagudi. pic.twitter.com/27YD9coFQi — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019 State BJP Vice President Tejaswini Ananth Kumar casts her vote at the polling station in Sri Vasavi Vidya Niketan in Bengaluru's Basavanagudi. Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah & Omar Abdullah cast their votes at a polling station in Munshi Bagh Area in Srinagar LS constituency. O Abdullah says, "Now that LS polls are due to conclude, we can only hope that Centre together with EC gives people of J&K an elected govt which is their right." Chhattisgarh Two naxals, including an ACM Vargese - involved in the attack where BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi & 5 police personnel were killed, were killed in an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG) in forest area of Dhanikarka under Kuakonda police station limits earlier today. Bihar About 28.9 per cent of the over 86 lakh electorate in Bihar exercised their franchise in until 11 am, with reports of EVM malfunctioning and poll boycott in some booths. Maharashtra Maharashtra Congress chief and sitting MP from Nanded Ashok Chavan casts his vote at a polling station in Nanded parliamentary constituency. Manipur Voter turnout till 11 am is 32.18 per cent Meanwhile, Election Commission sought a report from Uttar Dinajpur District Magistrate on the Islampur incident of alleged voter intimidation and attack on Mohammed Salim. Salim alleged that he was attacked by TMC goons with arms who were threatening voters inside booths. He said his attackers are part of the TMC backed cow smuggling gang in the area. In Maharashtra, 33 official complaints have been registered from different polling booths in Marathwada constituency. The Congress legal cell has launched several complaints with the Election Commission of India. Karnataka Udupi Chikmagalur: 14.66 per cent, Hassan: 9.12 per cent, Chitradurga: 9.64 per cent, Dakshin Kannada: 14.94 per cent, Tumkur: 10.19 per cent, Mandya: 7.50 per cent, Mysore: 10.22 per cent, Chamarajanagar: 9.37 per cent, Bangalore Rural: 6.31 per cent, Bangalore North: 7.23 per cent, Bangalore Central: 6.01 per cent, Bangalore South: 18.10 per cent, Chikkballapur: 6.80 per cent and Kolar: 6.26 per cent Meanwhile, Babul Supriyo tweeted,'TMC resorted to violence during polls at Raigunj by threatening and beating up people who went out to vote. Voters had to be escorted to the booths by the armed forces present there. Let's put an end to #TMChhi's atrocities and attacks against democracy by stripping them of power.' A BJP worker was found dead at Senabona village under Arsha police station of Purulia in West Bengal. The BJP has said Sishu Pal Sahiss, 22, was BJP Youth Morcha member. Police have rushed to the spot and investigation is on. West Bengal Voters protesting in Islampur seat as the TMC allegedly seized booths. West Bengal Security personnel in West Bengal lob tear gas shells and lathi charge locals as they block NH-34 in protest against TMC's alleged booth capture. Jammu and Kashmir Voter turnout in Srinagar till 11am stands at 6.4% Uttar Pradesh Bulandshahar MP Bhola Singh was stopped at the entrance of a polling booth by security personnel as he was seen taking the blessings of voters inside the station. The matter is now under the EC's lens. Assam Voters at a polling booth in North Karimganj decided not to vote after EVM malfunction delays voting. Not a single vote cast was reported till 10:30am. A woman falls unconscious at the polling booth. Reports of booth capture have marred the election process in West Bengal as voters from interior constituencies across Bengal have alleged that the TMC is seizing polling booths which led to clashes. Mayawati appealed to voters from all over the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, to use their constitutional right to vote in the second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha today. West Bengal In West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, violence heightens as a CPI(M) MP Mohammad Salim's car was attacked with bricks in Islampur constituency which broke its windows. Mohd Salim alleged that he was attacked by TMC goons with arms who were threatening voters inside booths. He said his attackers are part of the TMC backed cow smuggling gang in the area. Salim is currently standing unprotected in a field, no police have come to rescue him but he is unharmed. Booth is not protected, local police are helpless and cannot take action, my vehicle is outside and the police is just sitting. Voter turnout crosses 10 percent by 11 am Statewise breakdown: Assam 18.23%, Bihar 12.55%, Chhattisgarh 14.18%, Jammu and Kashmir 5.86%, Karnataka 7.74%, Maharashtra 7.37%, Manipur 17.40%, Odisha 9.01%, Tamil Nadu 9.17%, Uttar Pradesh 12.84%, West Bengal 16.77% and Puducherry 12.83% BJP MP Candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini says,'Development in Mathura is all due to my efforts. SP-BSP are only engaged in fighting with each other. There is a huge Modi wave here.' Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan were among hundreds of voters who had to wait at a polling station in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Thursday before they could cast their votes after a technical glitch in the EVMs delayed polling. Maharashtra Polling has temporarily halted at booth number 217 in Solapur's Shastri Nagar due to fault in Electronic Voting Machine Assam Sitting MP from Silchar & party's candidate from the parliamentary constituency, Sushmita Dev, casts her vote along with her mother and sister at a polling booth in Silchar. Karnataka Former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda and his wife cast their votes at a polling station in Hassan's Paduvalahippe. Minutes after Rahul Gandhi urged voters to cast their vote for NYAY, implying the Congress, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted saying, "Now, Nyay (justice) will happen". Actress Jyotika and her husband Actor Soorya cast their right to vote. Jammu and Kashmir Kathua area in the Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency has recorded 13.5 per cent voter turnout, Srinagar city in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, on the other hand, has recorded a voter percentage of 0.9 per cent. Election Commission flying squad has seized Rs 11.85 Lakh cash in Mumbai's Sion Bihar Union Minister and BJP candidate from Buxar, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, cast his vote at a polling station in Bhagalpur in Bihar. Tamil Nadu PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss casts his vote in Tindivanam Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party's Amroha MP has claimed that the party has caught a farzi voter wearing a burqa. "We have handed the voter over to the administration. Police are also not checking them properly," the Amroha MP said. Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi,'use your franchise in the second phase of voting. In democracy, voting not only determines the direction for next five years but for decades. For a strong democracy one must vote.' Tamil Nadu Polling in TN's 38 Lok Sabha and 18 Assembly constituencies that began at 7 am today progressed at a brisk rate and peacefully, with 13.48 per cent voting reported in two hours. About 5.8 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 822 candidates in the Lok Sabha battle. Maharashtra An average 8.6 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in 10 constituencies of Maharashtra where polling was underway in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections today. According to the state election office, Parbhani Lok Sabha seat recorded 9.3 per cent voting in the first two hours, while it was 8.88 per cent in Nanded. Besides, Latur recorded 8.41 per cent, followed by Hingoli-7.94 per cent, Osmanabad-7.9 per cent, Buldhana-7.7 per cent, Akola-7.6 per cent per cent, Beed-7.55 per cent, Solapur-6.87 per cent and Amravati-6.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Cab aggregator Ola on Wednesday said it would provide free rides to persons with disabilities (PWD) to the polling booths in association with the Election authorities in a bid to increase voter participation in the Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka. 11 percent voter turnout in Chhattisgarh till 9 am. Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and party’s candidate from Fatehpur Sikri casts his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College. DMK president MK Stalin casts his vote in Chennai The overall voter turn out in Karnataka till 9 am has been 7.60 per cent. The Dakshin Kannada constituency recorded a high of 14.94 per cent, followed by Udupi-Chikmagalur at 13 per cent Chithradurga at 5.54 is the lowest so far. Tumkur from where Deve Gowda is contesting recorded a turn out of 7.39 per cent. Mandya recorded 6.05 per cent, Hassan 7.02, Bangalore north 5.74, Mysore, 7.74, Chamrajnagar, 10.18, Bangalore Rural, 5.93, Bangalore Central, 5.41, Bangalore South, 8.56, Chikkaballapur, 5.59 and Kolar, 6.28. The voting has been slow in all the 11 states. If this trend continues, then the overall voting percentage could be just 51 per cent by the end of the day. However officials are hopeful as the day progresses people would come out in larger numbers and vote. West Bengal: Voting percentage recorded in the three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal are: Darjeeling, 16.14 per cent, Raigunj, 17.45 per cent and Jalpaiguri, 16.78 per cent. Karnataka Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has cast his vote in Ramanagara. Dynasty politics is not an important issue, problems the country is face are, he said. We are not bothered about criticism by the BJP. Country has seen development because of dynasty and regional politics. Rahul Gandhi tweets, Vote for NYAY. When you vote today, remember that you vote for Nyay. Nyay for our unemployed youth; for our struggling farmers; for the small traders whose businesses were destroyed by Demonetisation; for those who were persecuted because of their caste or religion, the Congress president said in a tweet. Karnataka Voter turnout in Bangalore till 9 am: South 9.23 per cent, Central, 5.41 per cent, North, 6.39 per cent. Overall voter turnout across India reaches 5.12 percent till 9.30 am. According to official EC data, Assam has registered 11.35 percent, while Bihar is at 10.15 percent in terms of voter turnout. Bihar Bihar: 90-year-old Urmila and Usha cast their votes at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/EkKDEasr7W — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019 90-year-old Urmila and Usha cast their votes at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur. Jammu & Kashmir A newly married couple arrive at a polling station in Udhampur to cast their votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Assam As of 9.08 am, overall voter turnout had reached 1.06 percent, according to Election Commission data. The five Lok Sabha seats in Assam have registered a combined turnout of 8.74 percent at the time of writing. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Imphal. Tamil Nadu BJP candidate for Sivaganga constituency H Raja casts his vote at a at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. Bihar Meanwhile, Voter turnout in 5 constituencies is 12.27%, till 9 am Karnataka RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale casts his vote at polling station number 45 in Seshadripuram, Bengaluru. Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara and his wife Kannika Parameshwari cast their vote at a polling booth in Koratagere, Tumkur. DMK Lok Sabha candidate from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai's Alwarpet, says, "People in the opposition have been harassed, raids targeted at opposition candidates. BJP have completely taken over AIADMK." Odisha Voting procedure was halted at booths 261 and 263 in Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency due to EVM malfunction. The voting has now resumed. Uttar Pradesh In Mathura, People queue up outside booth number number 46 in Gantholi village of Govardhan block. The voting is yet to begin here due to EVM malfunction. Bihar Congress symbol seen outside polling booth at Triveni Nayak School in Katihar Karnataka PWD minister HD Revanna offers prayers at a temple in Paduvalahippe village in Hassan before casting his vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 A Chennai hotel announced on Thursday that it was offering a 50 per cent off on the food bills of people who have voted in Tamil Nadu, reports IANS. Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi casts her her vote Karnataka Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central, Prakash Raj queues up at a polling booth, to cast his vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. After casting her vote, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated voters for turning up in large numbers. She said, "It is encouraging to see the yound and old queueing up to vote. We have got a positive response and our candidate (Tejaswi) is a strong one." Maharashtra Astik Kumar Pandey, IAS Collector and District Magistrate, Beed said,'' Five places have reported EVM and VVPAT malfunction since morning in Beed constituency. Those are Georai, Mazalgaon, Kej, Ashti, Parali. However all those machines have been replaced immediately and polling is going smoothly at all locations.'' Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy casts his vote at a polling station. Maharashtra A pregnant woman and her husband, after casting their vote at polling booth number 164 in Nehru Nagar of Solapur. Bihar Voter turnout in 5 constituencies is 5.73%, till 8am Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla casts her vote at a polling station in Imphal. Voting is also underway in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha and in 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan queue up outside polling station 27 at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai to cast their votes. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ufeYNJ3pdM — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019 Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan stood in a queue outside polling station 27 at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai to cast their votes. Mobile internet services have been suspended in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary seats in the state are polling today. Prominent faces in the fray in the Lok Sabha contest are Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan; former prime minister H D Deve Gowda; DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi; Congress leaders Verappa Moily and Raj Babbar; National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and BJP's Hema Malini. More EVM trouble: Polling was delayed in booths are Agra and Mathura owing to EVM glitches. EVMs have to be changed in a few places. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has cast her vote in the Bangalore South constituency. The battle in this constituency is between Tejasvi Surya of the BJP and B K Hariprasad. Interesting fact: A former prime minister, four union ministers are among the 1,600 candidates contesting the elections today. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote at a booth in Siluvampalayam village. There are some delay at Booth Number 27 in Chennai’s Eldam Road. Voting was delayed at this booth where Kamal Hassan will cast his vote. Nalini Chidambaram and her son Karti Chidambaram have cast their vote in Sivaganga. Over 15.80 crore voters will decide the fate of the 1,600-odd contestants. Modi urges youngsters to vote in large numbers. In a tweet, Modi said, Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls start today. I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise. I hope more youngsters head to the polling booths and vote. Of the 95 constituencies polling today, the AIADMK holds the maximum of 36 seats, followed by the BJP with 27 seats. The Congress had won 12 of these seats in 2014, the Shiv Sena and the BJD 4 each, the JD-S and the RJD two each and the AIUDF, the NCP, the JD-U, the PDP, the AINRC, the PMK, the CPI-M and the TMC one seat each. Everyone should come out and vote says Rajinikanth after casting his vote in Chennai. Bangalore South candidate Tejasvi Surya has cast his vote. He is up against B K Hariprasad of the Congress. People of Tamil Nadu want a change in government both in the state and centre. This is why we are getting so much support says P Chidambaram. The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23. In the 2014 elections, it may be recalled that the AIADMK had swept the elections in Tamil Nadu. It had won 37 out of the 39 seats. This year the prospects of the party, without Jayalalithaa look bleak. The first EVM complaint of the day. The VVPAT is not working correctly at a polling station in Silchar. Polling officials on duty are working on it. Actor, Rajinikanth had sent out feelers galore that he would be fighting the elections. It was also said that he would ally with the BJP. However at the last minute, he said he would not contest the elections. Meanwhile the actor has cast his vote a polling station at the Stella Maris College in the Chennai parliamentary seat. Sushilkumar Shinde of the Congress who is taking on Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur has cast his vote. The former union home minister is facing a tough battle, but has said that he is confident of his victory. P Chidambaram has cast his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Shivaganga. The voting in Vellore was rescinded, while in Tripura it was re-scheduled. The Election Commission is yet to announce the fresh dates. Voting begins for 95 Lok Sabha seats in second phase of voting This would be the first election in Tamil Nadu which is being held after the deaths Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 27 out of the 95 seats. Six seats went to the NDA partners. The Congress on the other hand won only 12 of these 95 seats, while its UPA partners bagged three seats. This means that 47 of the remaining seats went to the non NDA and non UPA parties. Security personnel in Gujarat have cast their vote through the postal ballot. Voting for 95 constituencies will begin at 7 am. In the political crucial Uttar Pradesh, important seats like Mathura, Agra and Aligarh are going to vote along with five other Lok Sabha seats. BJP's MP from Mathura, actor turned politician Hema Malini, is not only battling the anti-incumbency but also constant attack from the opposition for allegedly neglecting the constituency. Some crucial seats in eastern India like Silchar and Karimganj in Assam; Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in West Bengal. Silchar and Karimganj are areas where the Citizenship Ammendment Bill (CAB) is said to have support. Sitting MP from Silchar is Congress's Sushmita Dev and the BJP has made it amply clear that winning is Silchar is one of their top priorities in Assam. As per the original schedule released by the Election Commission on March 10, 97 seats were to vote on Thursday, but the election Tamil Nadu's Vellore has been cancelled and the polling in Tripura was deferred.

