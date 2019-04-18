Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Vote for strong democracy, says Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi, Apr 18: Polling has stopped in seven booths in Madurai constituency after a sticker pasted on an EVM, with a suspicious signature mentioning the letters 'AIADMK', sparked confusion among voters. Similar reports came in from three polling booths in Padmanabhapuram of Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, where polling was delayed due to faulty EVMs.



Meanwhile, Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 has begun across 95 parliamentary constituencies spread across 12 states and one Union Territories (UTs).

During the second phase, the polling will be held in 38 seats in Tamil Nadu, 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat in Manipur and Puducherry.

Crucial seats in eastern India like Silchar and Karimganj in Assam; Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in West Bengal are going to vote on Thursday. In the political crucial Uttar Pradesh, important seats like Mathura, Agra and Aligarh are going to vote along with five other Lok Sabha seats.

Dakshina Kannada, Mysore, Mandya and five seats of Bengaluru along with six other Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka would poll on April 18. 38 out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote today as the polling in Vellore was cancelled. Politically significant seats like Katihar and Bhagalpur in Bihar along with three others will also cast ballot.

Important leaders whose fate would be decided tomorrow are Union ministers Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP's Hema Malini, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Congress leaders Verappa Moily, Raj Babbar and Tariq Anwar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, and DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23.

Follow all the Live updates from second phase polling here:

"Use your franchise in the second phase of voting. In democracy, voting not only determines the direction for next five years but for decades. For a strong democracy one must vote," Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi Tamil Nadu Polling in TN's 38 Lok Sabha and 18 Assembly constituencies that began at 7 am today progressed at a brisk rate and peacefully, with 13.48 per cent voting reported in two hours. About 5.8 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 822 candidates in the Lok Sabha battle. An average 8.6 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in 10 constituencies of Maharashtra where polling was underway in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections today. According to the state election office, Parbhani Lok Sabha seat recorded 9.3 per cent voting in the first two hours, while it was 8.88 per cent in Nanded. Besides, Latur recorded 8.41 per cent, followed by Hingoli-7.94 per cent, Osmanabad-7.9 per cent, Buldhana-7.7 per cent, Akola-7.6 per cent per cent, Beed-7.55 per cent, Solapur-6.87 per cent and Amravati-6.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Cab aggregator Ola on Wednesday said it would provide free rides to persons with disabilities (PWD) to the polling booths in association with the Election authorities in a bid to increase voter participation in the Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka. 11 percent voter turnout in Chhattisgarh till 9 am. Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and party’s candidate from Fatehpur Sikri casts his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College. DMK president MK Stalin casts his vote in Chennai The overall voter turn out in Karnataka till 9 am has been 7.60 per cent. The Dakshin Kannada constituency recorded a high of 14.94 per cent, followed by Udupi-Chikmagalur at 13 per cent Chithradurga at 5.54 is the lowest so far. Tumkur from where Deve Gowda is contesting recorded a turn out of 7.39 per cent. Mandya recorded 6.05 per cent, Hassan 7.02, Bangalore north 5.74, Mysore, 7.74, Chamrajnagar, 10.18, Bangalore Rural, 5.93, Bangalore Central, 5.41, Bangalore South, 8.56, Chikkaballapur, 5.59 and Kolar, 6.28. The voting has been slow in all the 11 states. If this trend continues, then the overall voting percentage could be just 51 per cent by the end of the day. However officials are hopeful as the day progresses people would come out in larger numbers and vote. West Bengal: Voting percentage recorded in the three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal are: Darjeeling, 16.14 per cent, Raigunj, 17.45 per cent and Jalpaiguri, 16.78 per cent. Karnataka Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has cast his vote in Ramanagara. Dynasty politics is not an important issue, problems the country is face are, he said. We are not bothered about criticism by the BJP. Country has seen development because of dynasty and regional politics. Rahul Gandhi tweets, Vote for NYAY. When you vote today, remember that you vote for Nyay. Nyay for our unemployed youth; for our struggling farmers; for the small traders whose businesses were destroyed by Demonetisation; for those who were persecuted because of their caste or religion, the Congress president said in a tweet. Karnataka Voter turnout in Bangalore till 9 am: South 9.23 per cent, Central, 5.41 per cent, North, 6.39 per cent. Overall voter turnout across India reaches 5.12 percent till 9.30 am. According to official EC data, Assam has registered 11.35 percent, while Bihar is at 10.15 percent in terms of voter turnout. Bihar Bihar: 90-year-old Urmila and Usha cast their votes at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/EkKDEasr7W — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019 90-year-old Urmila and Usha cast their votes at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur. Jammu & Kashmir Jammu & Kashmir: A newly married couple arrive at a polling station in Udhampur to cast their votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/RWTHAmAEwE — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019 A newly married couple arrive at a polling station in Udhampur to cast their votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Assam As of 9.08 am, overall voter turnout had reached 1.06 percent, according to Election Commission data. The five Lok Sabha seats in Assam have registered a combined turnout of 8.74 percent at the time of writing. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Imphal. Tamil Nadu BJP candidate for Sivaganga constituency H Raja casts his vote at a at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. Bihar Meanwhile, Voter turnout in 5 constituencies is 12.27%, till 9 am Karnataka RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale casts his vote at polling station number 45 in Seshadripuram, Bengaluru. Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara and his wife Kannika Parameshwari cast their vote at a polling booth in Koratagere, Tumkur. DMK Lok Sabha candidate from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai's Alwarpet, says, "People in the opposition have been harassed, raids targeted at opposition candidates. BJP have completely taken over AIADMK." Odisha Voting procedure was halted at booths 261 and 263 in Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency due to EVM malfunction. The voting has now resumed. Uttar Pradesh In Mathura, People queue up outside booth number number 46 in Gantholi village of Govardhan block. The voting is yet to begin here due to EVM malfunction. Bihar Congress symbol seen outside polling booth at Triveni Nayak School in Katihar Karnataka PWD minister HD Revanna offers prayers at a temple in Paduvalahippe village in Hassan before casting his vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 A Chennai hotel announced on Thursday that it was offering a 50 per cent off on the food bills of people who have voted in Tamil Nadu, reports IANS. Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi casts her her vote Karnataka Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central, Prakash Raj queues up at a polling booth, to cast his vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. After casting her vote, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated voters for turning up in large numbers. She said, "It is encouraging to see the yound and old queueing up to vote. We have got a positive response and our candidate (Tejaswi) is a strong one." Maharashtra Astik Kumar Pandey, IAS Collector and District Magistrate, Beed said,'' Five places have reported EVM and VVPAT malfunction since morning in Beed constituency. Those are Georai, Mazalgaon, Kej, Ashti, Parali. However all those machines have been replaced immediately and polling is going smoothly at all locations.'' Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy casts his vote at a polling station. Maharashtra A pregnant woman and her husband, after casting their vote at polling booth number 164 in Nehru Nagar of Solapur. Bihar Voter turnout in 5 constituencies is 5.73%, till 8am Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla casts her vote at a polling station in Imphal. Voting is also underway in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha and in 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan queue up outside polling station 27 at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai to cast their votes. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ufeYNJ3pdM — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019 Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan stood in a queue outside polling station 27 at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai to cast their votes. Mobile internet services have been suspended in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary seats in the state are polling today. Prominent faces in the fray in the Lok Sabha contest are Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan; former prime minister H D Deve Gowda; DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi; Congress leaders Verappa Moily and Raj Babbar; National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and BJP's Hema Malini. More EVM trouble: Polling was delayed in booths are Agra and Mathura owing to EVM glitches. EVMs have to be changed in a few places. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has cast her vote in the Bangalore South constituency. The battle in this constituency is between Tejasvi Surya of the BJP and B K Hariprasad. Interesting fact: A former prime minister, four union ministers are among the 1,600 candidates contesting the elections today. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote at a booth in Siluvampalayam village. There are some delay at Booth Number 27 in Chennai’s Eldam Road. Voting was delayed at this booth where Kamal Hassan will cast his vote. Nalini Chidambaram and her son Karti Chidambaram have cast their vote in Sivaganga. Over 15.80 crore voters will decide the fate of the 1,600-odd contestants. Modi urges youngsters to vote in large numbers. In a tweet, Modi said, Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls start today. I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise. I hope more youngsters head to the polling booths and vote. Of the 95 constituencies polling today, the AIADMK holds the maximum of 36 seats, followed by the BJP with 27 seats. The Congress had won 12 of these seats in 2014, the Shiv Sena and the BJD 4 each, the JD-S and the RJD two each and the AIUDF, the NCP, the JD-U, the PDP, the AINRC, the PMK, the CPI-M and the TMC one seat each. Everyone should come out and vote says Rajinikanth after casting his vote in Chennai. Bangalore South candidate Tejasvi Surya has cast his vote. He is up against B K Hariprasad of the Congress. People of Tamil Nadu want a change in government both in the state and centre. This is why we are getting so much support says P Chidambaram. The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23. In the 2014 elections, it may be recalled that the AIADMK had swept the elections in Tamil Nadu. It had won 37 out of the 39 seats. This year the prospects of the party, without Jayalalithaa look bleak. The first EVM complaint of the day. The VVPAT is not working correctly at a polling station in Silchar. Polling officials on duty are working on it. Actor, Rajinikanth had sent out feelers galore that he would be fighting the elections. It was also said that he would ally with the BJP. However at the last minute, he said he would not contest the elections. Meanwhile the actor has cast his vote a polling station at the Stella Maris College in the Chennai parliamentary seat. Sushilkumar Shinde of the Congress who is taking on Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur has cast his vote. The former union home minister is facing a tough battle, but has said that he is confident of his victory. P Chidambaram has cast his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Shivaganga. The voting in Vellore was rescinded, while in Tripura it was re-scheduled. The Election Commission is yet to announce the fresh dates. Voting begins for 95 Lok Sabha seats in second phase of voting This would be the first election in Tamil Nadu which is being held after the deaths Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 27 out of the 95 seats. Six seats went to the NDA partners. The Congress on the other hand won only 12 of these 95 seats, while its UPA partners bagged three seats. This means that 47 of the remaining seats went to the non NDA and non UPA parties. Security personnel in Gujarat have cast their vote through the postal ballot. Voting for 95 constituencies will begin at 7 am. In the political crucial Uttar Pradesh, important seats like Mathura, Agra and Aligarh are going to vote along with five other Lok Sabha seats. BJP's MP from Mathura, actor turned politician Hema Malini, is not only battling the anti-incumbency but also constant attack from the opposition for allegedly neglecting the constituency. Some crucial seats in eastern India like Silchar and Karimganj in Assam; Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in West Bengal. Silchar and Karimganj are areas where the Citizenship Ammendment Bill (CAB) is said to have support. Sitting MP from Silchar is Congress's Sushmita Dev and the BJP has made it amply clear that winning is Silchar is one of their top priorities in Assam. As per the original schedule released by the Election Commission on March 10, 97 seats were to vote on Thursday, but the election Tamil Nadu's Vellore has been cancelled and the polling in Tripura was deferred.

