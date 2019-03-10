Lok Sabha Election 2019 Date LIVE: EC to announce poll schedule today at 5 pm

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 at 5 PM today. The national elections is likely to be spread over seven to eight phases in April-May. The EC will hold a press conference today at 5 pm in Vigyan Bhawan.

Assembly elections in four states - Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha - are expected to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls this time.

There is also a strong possibility that the election in the four states, as well as Jammu and Kashmir, would be held along with the national elections.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into force once the polling dates are announced by the Election Commission. The Lok Sabha election 2019 is expected to begin on April 10 and end on May 15.

The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission to regulate political parties and candidates prior to elections, to ensure free and fair elections. This is in keeping with Article 324 of the Constitution, which gives the Election Commission the power to supervise elections to the Parliament and state legislatures. As soon as the election dates are announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force. The Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued to regulate political parties and candidates prior to elections. Since the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been dissolved, the EC is bound to hold fresh polls there as well within a six-month period, which will end in May. While there is a view that the J-K assembly elections can be held along with the Lok Sabha polls, a lot depends on the complex security situation in the state given the heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border. #BJP’s ejection dates being announced today at 5 pm. #ElectionCommission — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 10, 2019 Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Sunday took a dig at the Election Commission as well as the ruling BJP amid accusations from the major Opposition party that the EC was delaying the announcement of the Lok Sabha dates to give the BJP a "long rope" to campaign. BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll dates will protect the people of the country from the "hollow promises" of the prime minister. National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah slammed the ruling BJP after the Election Commission's decision to announce Lok Sabha poll dates on Sunday. The required electronic voting machines and paper trail machines are in place to be deployed in nearly 10 lakh poling stations across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. As soon as the elections are announced, the model code of conduct will come into force.