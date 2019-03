Lok Sabha Election 2019 Date LIVE: VVPATs to be used in all booths, no simultaneous polls in Kashmir

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The voting would be held in seven phases between April 11, 2019, and May 19, 2019. The counting of votes would be done on May 23, 2019.

No announcement was made on the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into forcefrom today.

"ECI declaring 7-phase schedule for general election to elect 17th Lok Sabha in the country is a welcome move. Crores of poor, labourers, farmers, women, youth etc participate in great strength in polling. Respecting them, free, fair and peaceful polling is utmost necessary," tweets BSP chief Mayawati. "Best wishes to the Election Commission, all those officials and security personnel who will be on the field, across the length and breadth of India assuring smooth elections. India is very proud of the EC for assiduously organising elections for several years," PM Modi tweets. Commission has also directed political parties/candidates to desist from using environmentally hazardous publicity material&promote usage of eco friendly substances for preparation of election campaign material, this is a kind of appeal to everybody, says CEC Arora. "Based on input, constraint of availability of central forces&other logistics, requirement of forces for security of candidates in wake of recent violence and keeping other challenges in mind EC has decided at this stage to announce only schedule of Parliament election in J&K," says CEC Sunil Arora.. Voting in all seven phases would be held from April 11, 2019, to May 19, 2019. Counting on May 23, 2019. Here are the phase wise information. Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections dates not announced. Voting in all seven phases would be held from April 11, 2019, to May 19, 2019. Counting on May 23, 2019. After holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir, EC has continuously assessed the situation in state, requirement of forces, security of candidates and preparedness of states. This includes recent developments. State Govt of J&K and Home Ministry has sent detailed statement to EC. EC had recently visited J&K and met officials too. No assembly election is J&K, says EC. Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Tripura will vote in two phases. Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha will vote in four phases. Phase 7 - polling date - May-19: 59 constituencies in 8 states would go to poll. Phase 6 - polling date - May-12: 59 constituencies in 7 states would go to polls. Phase 5 - polling date - May-6: 51 constituencies would go to poll. Phase 4- Polling date - April 29 - 71 across 9 states would go to poll. 22 states would be voting single phase: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman Niccobar, Dadra and Nagar haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshdweep, Delhi, Pondicherry, Chandigarh. Jammu and Kashmir would be covered in five phases of polling. 1st phase polling to be held on 11th April, 2nd phase on 18th April, 3rd phase on 23rd April, 4th phase polling to be held on 29th April, 5th phase polling on 6th May, 6th phase polling on 12th May, 7th phase 12th May. Counting of all phases on 23rd May, announces CEC. Phase 3: 115 constituencies will go to polls. Phase 2- 97 constituencies will go to poll. Polling will end on May 19, 2019. Counting on May 23. Phase -1 - 91 constituencies will go to poll. Counting date - 23 May, 2019. Phase 2 polling date - 18 April. Last date of nomination of phase 1 is March 25. Phase 1 polls date - April 11, 2019. Elections to be held in seven phases. "Photo voter slips cannot be used as standalone proof of identity at the time of casting vote. Instructions of this effect have been issued already by EC. Approximately, 10 lakh polling stations will be set up this time as opposed to the nine lakh polling stations that were set up in 2014," says Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. We held discussions with the home ministry. Officials have been slogging for months to ensure credible elections, says CEC. "Usage of loudspeakers is prohibited at night between 10 pm and 6 am," says CEC Arora. Total electorate in this Lok Sabha elections will be 900 million, of which 15 million voters are in the 18-19 age group, says CEC Arora. There will be approximately 10 lakh polling stations in this Lok Sabha Elections as compared to 9 lakh polling stations in 2014, says CEC. VVPATs to be used in all polling stations this time, says CEC Arora. "We had a fairly in-depth interaction with the collectors, SPs, IGs, commissioners of police and all their colleagues," Arora says. The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect from today. Any violation would be dealt with strictly, says CEC Arora. Stringent security arrangements have been planned for sealing, transportation and storage of EVMs, says CEC. 84.3 million new voters since 2014, 15 million voters in the age of 18 and 19, says CEC Sunil Arora. Visited states, met home ministry officials and a thorough process was followed. Exams, festivals, harvest seasons etc were taken into account, says CEC. "We have made arrangements to ensure free and fair elections," says CEC Sunil Arora. Election Commission briefing begins. CEC Sunil Arora and other EC officials arrive at Vigyan Bhawan. The big announcement on Lok Sabha elections 2019 dates shortly. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to announce Lok Sabha elections dates shortly. Preparations underway at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan where Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora will announce the 2019 general elections dates. Dates are also likely to be announced for assembly polls in four states — Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora will announce the schedule for the polls. On the day Election Commission is expected to announce dates of Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition parties questioned the timing of the dates announcement and asked if the poll panel runs from the BJP office. Speculations are rife over the number of phases in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The 2004 general elections were held in 4 phases. The 2009 Lok Sabha elections were held in 5 phases and 2014 Lok Sabha elections were held 9 phases. The previous general elections, Lok Sabha elections 2014, was conducted in nine phases from 7 April to 12 May, 2014, it was the longest election in the country's history. The results were declared on 16 May 2014, 15 days before the 15th Lok Sabha completed its constitutional mandate on 31 May 2014. Elections for the 543 Lok Sabha seats have to be held by May. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3 before which a new government must be installed. In 2014, the Model Code of Conduct came into force on 5 March 2014 when the Election Commission announced the 2014 Lok Sabha elections dates and remained in force till the end of the electoral process. The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission to regulate political parties and candidates prior to elections, to ensure free and fair elections. This is in keeping with Article 324 of the Constitution, which gives the Election Commission the power to supervise elections to the Parliament and state legislatures. As soon as the election dates are announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force. The Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued to regulate political parties and candidates prior to elections. Since the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been dissolved, the EC is bound to hold fresh polls there as well within a six-month period, which will end in May. While there is a view that the J-K assembly elections can be held along with the Lok Sabha polls, a lot depends on the complex security situation in the state given the heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border. #BJP’s ejection dates being announced today at 5 pm. #ElectionCommission — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 10, 2019 Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Sunday took a dig at the Election Commission as well as the ruling BJP amid accusations from the major Opposition party that the EC was delaying the announcement of the Lok Sabha dates to give the BJP a "long rope" to campaign. BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll dates will protect the people of the country from the "hollow promises" of the prime minister. National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah slammed the ruling BJP after the Election Commission's decision to announce Lok Sabha poll dates on Sunday. The required electronic voting machines and paper trail machines are in place to be deployed in nearly 10 lakh poling stations across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. As soon as the elections are announced, the model code of conduct will come into force.