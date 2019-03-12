Lok Sabha election 2019: Central forces to start reaching West Bengal from March 15

Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, March 12: The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule of the 17th Lok Sabha election on March 10 and within five days of its announcement, central forces are set to be deployed in West Bengal, one of the most crucial states in the upcoming election that will see polling in all seven phases between April 11 and May 19.

The results will be announced on May 23.

Ananda Bazar Patrika cited EC sources to say that 10 companies of BSF forces will reach in Bengal on March 15 and will be deployed in districts like the two 24-Parganas, Murshidabad, Malda, North Dinajpur, East Midnapore, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Kolkata.

The ABP report said that although the EC could not finalise how many platoons of central forces will be deployed in Bengal, it said that it was just the first step and the number of forces will be increased gradually.

EC sources said that areas in South Bengal and those adjacent to neighbouring Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha will have at least a company of personnel stationed to look after the law and order situation.

The district law-keepers have also been asked to film the central forces patrolling the areas keeping in mind past allegations that the state authorities did not make optimum use of the central personnel.