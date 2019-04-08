  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP manifesto promises income tax relief for middle-class

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 08: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised to reduce income tax rates if it is voted back to power again in the Lok Sabha elections, 2019.

    "After providing major tax relief in the recent budget, we are committed to further revise the tax slabs and the tax benefits to ensure more cash and greater purchasing power in the hands of our middle-income families," the BJP manifesto said.

    Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP manifesto promises income tax relief for middle-class
    Representational Image

    "We will make all efforts to ensure that our aspirational middle class has access to education, employment opportunities and suitable urban infrastructure for a better quality life," the document adds.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Decoding Congress, BJP manifestos

    In the Interim Budget in February, the government announced tax measures ranging from a full rebate on personal annual income up to Rs. 5 lakh to a 25 per cent hike in standard deduction threshold.

    The tax rebate is at a cost of Rs. 18,500 crore to the exchequer. Other tax measures included an increase in the TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) limit applicable to rental income to Rs. 2.4 lakh from Rs. 1.8 lakh, and the decision to allow house owners to claim relief on a second self-occupied property.

    Elections will be held in seven rounds of voting from April 11 to May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 income tax bjp election manifesto

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue