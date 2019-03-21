Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP first list out, PM to contest from Varanasi

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 21: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi, while BJP president Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar. Union home minister Rajnath Singh will contest the elections from Lucknow with Nitin Gadkari contesting from Nagpur.

    BJP

    VK Singh will contest from Ghaziabad, Hema Malini from Mathura, Sakshi Maharaj from Unnao, and Smriti Irani from Amethi

    The list has been finalised after a series of meetings of the BJP's central election committee in which intense deliberations were held on which candidates to field from which constituency for the April-May Lok Sabha elections.

    The saffron party's rival Congress has already released six lists for the national elections. The party, which is trying to stitch an alliance of opposition parties against the Modi government, released its sixth list on Wednesday.

    Earlier in the day, the BJP released a list of 17 candidates for the assembly elections in two states - six for Arunachal Pradesh and 11 for Sikkim.
    The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

