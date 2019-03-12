Lok Sabha election 2019: A look at West Bengal constituencies: ALIPURDUAR

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, March 11: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

Constituency: ALIPURDUAR (reserved for Scheduled Tribes)

Date of election: April 11 (Phase 1)

Since 2009, the Alipurduar constituency comprises seven segments and they are: Tufanganj (in Cooch Behar district), Kumargram (ST), Kalchini (ST), Alipurduar, Falakata (SC), Madarihat (ST) and Nagrakata (ST) (in Jalpaiguri district). It is located in the district of Alipurduar (formed in 2014) in the extreme north-eastern part of West Bengal.

What happened in 2014:

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the ruling Trinamool Congress won in Alipurduar constiteuncy. Dasrath Tirkey won (3,62,453 votes), defeating her nearest rival Manohar Tirkey of the Revolutionary Socialist Party or RSP (3,41,056 votes) - a constituent of the Left Front- by 21,397 votes.

The BJP finished third in the table with its candidate Birendra Bara Oraon getting 3,35,857 votes. The Congress's Joseph Munda finished fourth with 1,16,718 votes and NOTA got 19,885 votes.

Vote share:

The TMC got 29.61 per cent vote share while the RSP got 27.86 per cent. The BJP received 27.44 per cent of vote share and the Congress 9.54 per cent. Others got 5.5 per cent votes.

In the 2014 election, the district of Alipurduar had 2,57,755 valid voters.

History of Alipurduar constituency results: It was a bastion of the RSP all throughout

Alipuduar remained a constituency dominated by the RSP throughout. Election was first held in this seat in 1977 and between 1977 and 2009, the Left party won each and every election from this seat irrespective of the national results. It was in 2014 that its fortress was breached by the TMC for the first time. Later leaders Pius Tirkey and Joachim Baxla won from this seat five times and four times in a row, respectively.