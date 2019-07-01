  • search
    Lok Sabha deputy speaker to be from Shiv Sena?

    New Delhi, July 01: There is still some suspense over who will be the next deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha. However sources have indicated that the position may go to the Shiv Sena.

    During the ongoing first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, the deputy speaker would be elected. The position it may be recalled was offered to the YSR Congress Party, but its leader Jagan Mohan Reddy had rejected the same. There was also talk that the BJD may be offered the post, but the Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that his party should get the post.

    Two rounds of talks between the BJP and Shiv Sena have already taken place in the wake of both the YSRCP and BJD rejecting the post. Sources suggest that the post may end up going to the Shiv Sena.

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 5:52 [IST]
