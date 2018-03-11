UP Bihar bypolls 2018 LIVE: 16.80% voter turnout recorded in Gorakhpur, 12.20% in Phulpur till 11 am

Bypoll for two Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats and Araria Lok Sabha seat will be held in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar respectively. Also, two assembly seats Jehanabad and Bhabhua will go for byelection.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former mayor of Varanasi, Kaushlendra Singh Patel as its candidate from Phulpur while Upendra Shukla would contest from Gorakhpur.
The BJP has picked former MP Pradip Kumar Singh as its candidate for Araria Lok Sabha by-election.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Sarfaraz Alam, son of the late Member of Parliament Mohammad Taslimuddin, for the seat. The BJP has also fielded Rinki Pandey for the assembly by-election from Bhabua in Bihar.
This is the first bypoll for Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar after it severed ties with the grand alliance last year. Janata Dal (United) is contesting the Jehanabad assembly seat, leaving Araria and Bhabua to its ally, the BJP.
The voting will begin at 7:00 AM and will continue till 5:00 PM. The counting of votes for Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Araria Lok Sabha Bye-elections 2018 will be conducted on March 14.
11:25 am
Gorakhpur ByPoll : Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla cast his vote in Gorakhpur
10:46 am
Uttar Pradesh Bybolls: 7 percent voting in Gorakhpur and 4.5 percent voting in Phulpur till 9 AM
10:01 am
BJP candidate for Araria by-polls, Pradeep Singh, casts his vote
08:41 am
'People will throw away his appeal. Wherever he goes Congress is decimated because he works with a negative mindset': UP CM on Rahul Gandhi's statement saying, 'If I was PM & someone had given me a file with #Demonetisation written on it, I would've thrown it in dustbin.'
08:40 am
BJP will win both the by-polls Gorakhpur & Phulpur with massive majority & on the basis of PM Modi's governance of development, 2019 election results will also be good for the BJP: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
07:46 am
Araria: Complaint lodged against Bihar BJP state President Nityanand Rai' on charges of violating model code of conduct for his comment stating ' If Sarfaraz Alam (RJD candidate) wins the by poll then Araria will become hub of ISI
07:40 am
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote for Gorakhpur ByPoll at a polling station, says 'For development and good governance, BJP is necessary.'
07:19 am
Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a polling station to cast his vote for Lok Sabha by-election.
06:59 am
Gorakhpur: Polling for Lok Sabha by-election to begin shortly
06:21 am
Nearly 6,500 personnel of central para-military forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident during polling.
06:19 am
The Election Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-elections in all the polling stations.
06:19 am
Voting for the crucial bye-elections in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary constituencies and Bihar's Araria constituency will be held on Sunday amid tight security.
