UP Bihar bypolls 2018: Polling ends; 43 % turnout in Gorakhpur; 37.39 % in Phulpur

Bypoll for two Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats and Araria Lok Sabha seat will be held in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar respectively. Also, two assembly seats Jehanabad and Bhabhua will go for byelection.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former mayor of Varanasi, Kaushlendra Singh Patel as its candidate from Phulpur while Upendra Shukla would contest from Gorakhpur.

The BJP has picked former MP Pradip Kumar Singh as its candidate for Araria Lok Sabha by-election.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Sarfaraz Alam, son of the late Member of Parliament Mohammad Taslimuddin, for the seat. The BJP has also fielded Rinki Pandey for the assembly by-election from Bhabua in Bihar.

This is the first bypoll for Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar after it severed ties with the grand alliance last year. Janata Dal (United) is contesting the Jehanabad assembly seat, leaving Araria and Bhabua to its ally, the BJP.

The voting will begin at 7:00 AM and will continue till 5:00 PM. The counting of votes for Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Araria Lok Sabha Bye-elections 2018 will be conducted on March 14.

