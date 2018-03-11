UP Bihar bypolls 2018: Polling ends; 43 % turnout in Gorakhpur; 37.39 % in Phulpur

06:52 pm
Voter turnout in bypolls
05:45 pm
Voter turnout in Phulpur till 5 pm is 38%
03:33 pm
Voter turnout in Phulpur till 3 pm 26.6%
03:04 pm
Some snags in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been reported from a few places. Polling was held up at Kidwai college in Allahabad (East) for some time due to a technical glitch.
03:03 pm
Voter turnout picks up in Gorakhpur but Phulpur registers under 20% till 1 pm
02:28 pm
UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh casts his vote in Phulpur.
01:02 pm
RJD candidate for Bihar's Araria by-poll, Sarfaraz Alam, casts his vote. On allegations of BJP he said, "Jo sheeshe ke ghar mein rehte hain dusron pe pathar nahi maarte. I am sure of a victory, my religion is development.'
01:02 pm
Bihar: An elderly woman casts her vote with the help of family members.
12:48 pm
Bihar: 31.25% voter turnout recorded in Araria Lok Sabha by-poll & 24.5% in Bhabua & 28.6% in Jehanabad assembly by-polls till 12 noon
12:48 pm
UP by-polls: 16.80% voter turnout recorded in Gorakhpur & 12.20% in Phulpur, till 11 am.
11:25 am
Gorakhpur ByPoll : Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla cast his vote in Gorakhpur
10:46 am
Uttar Pradesh Bybolls: 7 percent voting in Gorakhpur and 4.5 percent voting in Phulpur till 9 AM
10:01 am
BJP candidate for Araria by-polls, Pradeep Singh, casts his vote
08:41 am
'People will throw away his appeal. Wherever he goes Congress is decimated because he works with a negative mindset': UP CM on Rahul Gandhi's statement saying, 'If I was PM & someone had given me a file with #Demonetisation written on it, I would've thrown it in dustbin.'
08:40 am
BJP will win both the by-polls Gorakhpur & Phulpur with massive majority & on the basis of PM Modi's governance of development, 2019 election results will also be good for the BJP: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
07:46 am
Araria: Complaint lodged against Bihar BJP state President Nityanand Rai' on charges of violating model code of conduct for his comment stating ' If Sarfaraz Alam (RJD candidate) wins the by poll then Araria will become hub of ISI
07:40 am
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote for Gorakhpur ByPoll at a polling station, says 'For development and good governance, BJP is necessary.'
07:19 am
Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a polling station to cast his vote for Lok Sabha by-election.
06:59 am
Gorakhpur: Polling for Lok Sabha by-election to begin shortly
06:21 am
Nearly 6,500 personnel of central para-military forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident during polling.
06:19 am
The Election Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-elections in all the polling stations.
06:19 am
Voting for the crucial bye-elections in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary constituencies and Bihar's Araria constituency will be held on Sunday amid tight security.