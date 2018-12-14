Home News India Lok Sabha adjourned till Dec 17 after uproar over Rafale verdict

Lok Sabha adjourned till Dec 17 after uproar over Rafale verdict

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 14: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till December 17 after uproar over Rafale verdict by Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of India has found no irregularities in the government's decision making process to procure the 36 Rafale jets from Dassault under the Indo-French intergovernmental agreement.

HM Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: Congress President tried to mislead public for political benefit, and maligned Indian image globally, he should apologize to the house and to the people of the country. He thought 'Hum to doobe hain sanam tum ko bhi le doobenge'.

Also Read | Here is what Supreme Court said on Rafale deal: 12 points

However, opposition continue to demand Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe inot the deal.

Saugata Roy, TMC, said, " Supreme Court said what it thinks was right but the political parties demand a JPC probe into Rafale deal."

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, demanded Article 136 and 32 are not the forum to decide the issue, the pricing, the process, the sovereign guarantee and the corruption in the Rafale contract. Only forum is a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) which can probe the entire corruption in #RafaleDeal.

Also Read | Thumbs up for Rafale deal, no irregularities, no commercial favouritism found

Meanwhile, after the big win in Rafale Deal, Defence Minister Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.