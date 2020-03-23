Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amidst coronavirus outbreak

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die, following the passage of the Finance Bill. The Bill was passed by a voice vote and it was decided to adjourn proceedings sine die in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

This was the second part of the Budget session that commenced on March 2 and was scheduled to conclude on April 3. It was decided to shorten the session amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The Rajya Sabha too is likely to be adjourned sine die. The move comes in the wake of several opposition parties questioning the government on allowing Parliament to function amidst the outbreak. They said that it would be better to shut the Parliament as thousands gather outside everyday. The MPs from the Shiv Sena and TMC did not take part in the proceedings today citing the outbreak.