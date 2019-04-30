Lok Sabha 5th phase election 2019: Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha richest candidate

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 30: Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha are Bollywood stars of a bygone era, with over 300 films to their credit according to IMDB. In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019, they represent two rival parties, the Indian National Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) respectively.

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha's wife, Poonam, is going against a local heavyweight in Lucknow, and a national BJP stalwart past his prime, Rajnath Singh, who is also the serving union minister for Home Affairs.

Poonam Sinha joined the SP, which is fighting in alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, on April 16. This was much after the coalition's talks with Congress, to outnumber the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, failed. However, that did not stop her from joining the SP, while her 72-year old husband had already left the BJP to join the Congress party on April 10.

Also Read | Amit Shah tears into Shatrughan Sinha over U-turn on Jinnah remark

Meanwhile, Poonam Sinha, is the richest candidate with declared assets of over Rs 193 crore in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, according to the National Election Watch (NEW) and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Poonam Sinha topped the list of rich candidates with declared assets of over Rs 193 crore followed by Vijay Kumar Mishra, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) candidate from Sitapur, with over Rs 177 crore assets.

The third on the list was BJP candidate from Hazaribagh Jayant Sinha, with declared assets worth over Rs 77 crore. Three candidates in the fray have declared zero assets.

According to NEW and ADR, 184 of the 668 candidates contesting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, have assets worth Rs 1 crore or more. Most of these 184 candidates are from the BJP. The ADR has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 668 out of the 674 candidates contesting in the fifth phase of polling on May 6 across 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.