Lohri 2019: Date, history and significance of this festival

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 13: Lohri 2019, the Punjabi harvest festival, falls on January 13, Sunday, this year. It is a celebration of the winter crop season. Sun deity, surya, is also remembered on this day. In north India, Lohri is as old as that of the story of Indus Valley civilization itself.

Lohri is observed just a night before Makar Sankranti, a festival that marks the end of the month with the winter solstice and beginning of longer days.

History of Lohri 2019

The origin of Lohri is believed to date back to the Indus Valley Civilisation. Since northern India and Pakistan came under the Indus Valley Civilisation, Lohri is celebrated here with much pomp and show. In other parts of the country, it is observed by different names, like Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Makar Sankranti in Bengal, Bihu in Assam and Tai Pongal in Kerala.

Importance and Significance of Lohri 2019

The festival Lohri signifies the harvesting of the Rabi crops. In Punjab and Haryana, harvested fields and front yards are set up on flames as bonfires, around which people gather to meet friends and relatives and sing folk songs. For Punjabis, this is more than just a festival; Lohri celebrates fertility and the joy of family and life. In the morning, children go from door to door singing songs in praise of Dulha Bhatti and are usually offered money and sweets. In the evening, people gather around bonfires, throw sweets, puffed rice, and popcorn into the flames, sing popular folk songs and exchange greetings.

Have a blessed lohri 2019!