  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lohri 2019: Date, history and significance of this festival

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Lohri 2019, the Punjabi harvest festival, falls on January 13, Sunday, this year. It is a celebration of the winter crop season. Sun deity, surya, is also remembered on this day. In north India, Lohri is as old as that of the story of Indus Valley civilization itself.

    Lohri is observed just a night before Makar Sankranti, a festival that marks the end of the month with the winter solstice and beginning of longer days.

    Lohri 2019: Date, history and significance of this festival

    History of Lohri 2019

    The origin of Lohri is believed to date back to the Indus Valley Civilisation. Since northern India and Pakistan came under the Indus Valley Civilisation, Lohri is celebrated here with much pomp and show. In other parts of the country, it is observed by different names, like Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Makar Sankranti in Bengal, Bihu in Assam and Tai Pongal in Kerala.

    Importance and Significance of Lohri 2019

    The festival Lohri signifies the harvesting of the Rabi crops. In Punjab and Haryana, harvested fields and front yards are set up on flames as bonfires, around which people gather to meet friends and relatives and sing folk songs. For Punjabis, this is more than just a festival; Lohri celebrates fertility and the joy of family and life. In the morning, children go from door to door singing songs in praise of Dulha Bhatti and are usually offered money and sweets. In the evening, people gather around bonfires, throw sweets, puffed rice, and popcorn into the flames, sing popular folk songs and exchange greetings.

    Have a blessed lohri 2019!

    Read more about:

    lohri festival punjab haryana

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 10:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue