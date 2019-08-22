  • search
    Locked up in lock up number 5, how Chidambaram spent the night in custody

    New Delhi Aug 22: P Chidambaram was arrested after the immense drama that lasted the entire night. CBI officers were seen scaling the wall of his home before they could arrest him in the INX Media case.

    Chidambaram, who is currently being questioned at the CBI headquarters will be produced later before the court, where the agency would seek his custodial interrogation.

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram being taken by CBI officials. PTI Photo

    As he was being taken away in the CBI vehicle last night, Chidambaram was seen smiling. However, at the CBI HQ, he remained quiet. Most of his replies were in monosyllables, a CBI source tells OneIndia.

    INX Media: The case that put both Chidambaram and his son Karti in trouble

    Chidambaram, watched by 5 CBI officials spent the night in lock-up number 5 at the CBI headquarters.

    He was also closely monitored by the CCTV cameras, the feed of which is in the control room.

    Officials said that he did not ask too many questions and remained quiet all through. Several officials and doctors spoke with him, but he hardly responded. His answers were either yes or no when he was asked a few questions regarding his health. The doctors then checked him, before leaving.

    Read more about:

    chidambaram cbi inx media case

