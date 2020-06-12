  • search
    Lockdown will not be imposed in Maharashtra again: Uddhav Thackeray

    Mumbai, June 12: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday reiterated that lockdown will not be re-announced in Maharashtra. The statement comes amid several media reports claimed that the Maha Aghadi government may announce complete shutdown in the state after June 15.

    "Lockdown will not be re-announced. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has requested and appealed to the people not to crowd anywhere and follow the instructions given by the government", CMO Maharashtra clarified today.

    Covid-19 tally here jumped to 97,648 on Friday. As many as 3,590 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 46,078 have recovered.

      State health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said 500 additional ICU beds will be made available within a week in Mumbai. He suggested limited resumption of suburban train services in the metropolis.

      The recovery rate of patients in Mumbai is now 50 per cent. The number of patients testing positive for Covid-19 in Dharavi (once a hotspot) has also come down significantly, the minister said.

