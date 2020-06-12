Lockdown will not be extended, says Delhi health minister amid rising cases

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 12: The coronavirus lockdown will not be extended in Delhi, the government said on Friday, rubbishing speculation after a spike in coronavirus cases.

"No, the lockdown will not be extended," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told news agency ANI on the possibility of the capital returning to a state of total lockdown to check the spiraling COVID-19 cases.

The statement comes after a sections of the media that Delhi would go back into lockdown from June 15 till July 31. "Relock Delhi" was among the top trends on Twitter last evening.

Delhi has over 34,000 virus cases and 1,085 deaths. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government had estimated that by July 31, the capital would have 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases.