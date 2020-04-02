Lockdown violators should be booked under IPC: Centre

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 02: The Centre on Thursday directed states and union territories to book under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005 people who violate the lockdown or make false claims.

In a letter to all chief secretaries of the states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the lockdown measures issued on March 24 clearly mentioned that "any person violating these containment measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC".

It is requested that for the attention of the public authorities and citizens, the penal provisions under the DM Act and IPC should be widely circulated and for violation of lockdown measures, action under relevant provisions shall be taken by the law enforcement authorities, he said.

Bhalla also cited the provisions of DM Act and IPC and said anyone obstructing enforcement of lockdown could be punishable for jail term of up to two years and anyone making false claim on any matter can be punished up to two years of jail with fine and laws.

He also said misappropriation of money or material in disaster-like situation invites two years of jail with fine.