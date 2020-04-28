Lockdown to be more stringent in hotspots

New Delhi, Apr 28: The lockdown in hotspots may continue beyond May 3. The lockdown measures will be even more stringent in the hotspot areas, sources tell OneIndia.

In Karnataka, Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa met with senior officers, following his meeting with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. During the meeting, Karnataka marked six districts as hotspots and this includes, Bengaluru urban. The lockdown will be lifted in the red zones only if there are no active cases for 28 days.

The source cited above said that the lifting of the restrictions would be done in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Centre. The Ministry of Home Affairs would issue guidelines in the next couple of days.

At the meeting, it was decided that economic activities should begin. However this would be restricted only to the green districts. The Chief Minister has sought a report from all the Deputy Commissioners on the situation in their respective districts. The officer said that the lifting of restrictions would take place in a graded manner.