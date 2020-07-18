YouTube
    Lockdown stress? Iceland offers people to record screams, country to play it in open spaces

    New Delhi, July 18: People around the world are coping up with the ongoing circumstances and trying to release stress in their own ways during the lockdown induced by the coronavirus infection.

    Lockdown stress? Iceland offers people to record screams, country to play it in open spaces
    Representational Image

    While the globe sees deaths tend to 6 million number citizens have to be cautious about the restrictions imposed by their respective countries.

    More stress, suffering for migrants as lockdown is extended

    But it is not easy staying indoors all the time with little hopes of improvement during a pandemic. Long periods of lockdown have already taken a toll on people's mental health.

    In a bid to help its citizen, Iceland's tourist board comes with an innovative idea which is encouraging people to scream to relieve pent up frustration. Even people from other countries also can scream into their device and the voice will be broadcast throughout the empty Icelandic countryside.

    "Screaming allows your amygdala to release the stress stored there and move forward," the 'Let it Out' campaign said on its website. The country has even installed seven such speakers.

    The website shows yellow loudspeakers playing the screams of people from around the globe in front of the country's peaceful scenery like glaciers, caves and waterfalls. There is a button at the top of the site invites users to join in with the phrase, "Tap to scream."

    "You've been through a lot this year and it looks like you need the perfect place to let your frustrations out," Promote Iceland says. "Somewhere big, vast and untouched. It looks like you need Iceland. Record your scream and we'll release it in Iceland's beautiful, wide-open spaces. And when you're ready, come let it out for real. You'll feel better, we promise", tweets the campaign.

      Covid vaccine: India begins first stage Covaxin human trials | Oneindia News

      "Prolonged indoor living, loneliness, endless teleconferencing and disruption of daily life, as well as restrictions on travel between countries, have increased people's stress. The campaign is intended to highlight the advantages of Iceland as a destination", the promotion says.

      Read more about:

      iceland coronavirus

