  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lockdown saw fall in cancer care, child delivery: Govt report

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: Hospitalisation for child-deliveries and cancer treatment under the world's largest health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, reduced significantly during the 10 weeks of the lockdown, signalling a "worrying", which requires "close monitoring".

    According to an analysis conducted by the central government showed a 64 per cent decline in oncology services, while institutional child deliveries fell by 26 per cent.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The survey known as PM-JAY Under Lockdown: Evidence on Utilization Trends, was from January 1 to June 2 and included a large portion of the lockdown period.

    The access to essential services was a major problem during the first 10 weeks of the lockdown.

    The average weekly claim volumes under the Ayushman Bharat scheme during these ten weeks were 51 per cent lower than the weekly average observed during the twelve weeks prior to the lockdown. The decline in claim value was even steeper, says the report.

    There was wide variation in claim volume trends across states, with the steepest declines (over 75 percent) in Assam, Maharashtra and Bihar, while much smaller declines (about 25 percent or less) were observed in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Kerala.

    Coronavirus: Amit Shah holds meet with Arvind Kejriwal; Third in a week

    Among demographic groups, women, younger and older populations (under 20 and over 60) reduced their utilisation by more than men, young adults or the middle-aged.

    Among procedures, planned surgeries such as cataract operations and joint replacements suffered a decline of over 90 percent, while hemodialysis declined by only 6 percent. There was also a sharp fall in cardiovascular surgeries. Of particular concern are significant declines in admissions for child delivery and oncology.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 22:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue