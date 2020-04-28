Lockdown post May 3: 11 states want it extended

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 28: The lockdown in India could be further extended. At least 11 states are in favour of extending the lockdown beyond May 3.

Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs tell OneIndia that the lockdown could be extended further, but it would be restricted only to the hotspots. The travel ban would remain in place, the source also said, while adding that vehicles supplying essentials will be allowed inter-state and inter-district movement.

Lockdown to be more stringent in hotspots

During the meeting of the Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at least 11 were in favour of extending the lockdown. They were of the view that travel between states, religious gatherings and educational institutions should remain locked down.

However all CMs were in favour of reviving economic activity in the green zones.

Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Kerala, Meghalaya and Rajasthan were in favour of extending the lockdown. On Monday, during the meeting with the PM, only 9 CMs spoke while the rest sent in their written submissions. The CMs felt that the restrictions should be lifted in a graded manner only.

Will the lockdown be extended beyond May 3: Here are some pointers

Kerala wants the lockdown extended in Idukki and Kottayam until May 16. West Bengal said that the lockdown should be extended until May 21. Telangana on the other hand has already extended the lockdown until May 7.