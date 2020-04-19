  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lockdown: PM Modi applauds small traders for ensuring daily essentials reach people

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to thank small shopkeepers and traders for ensuring people get essential supplies during the coronavirus lockdown.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    "Imagine what would have happened if these small traders and shopkeepers did not risk their lives and deliver everyday essentials?" Modi said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

    In this time of crisis, people are able to follow the lockdown, for which many sections of society have played a positive role, he said.

    "Small shopkeepers have contributed significantly in maintaining the entire social system. The society and the country will always remember their contribution," he said.

    He said he realises how challenging it is to follow social distancing and get others to follow it.

    "In future also, shops should follow social distancing, we have to ensure this.All shopkeepers and traders deserve congratulations for their contribution in the hour of crisis," he said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X