Lockdown ordered in Rajasthan amidst coronavirus outbreak

Jaipur, Mar 22: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed a "complete lockdown" in the state, except for essential services, till March 31.

There will be a "complete lockdown", barring essential and medical services, in the state from March 22-March 31 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and keep people safe, he said in a statement.

Gehlot took the decision at a high-level meeting with the top officials.

All government offices, malls, factories, public transport etc. Will remain shut during the period, he said.

So far, 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and report of 40 others are awaited.