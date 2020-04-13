  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lockdown meaningful if testing is intensified says Akhilesh Yadav

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 13: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown will be meaningful only if COVID-19 testing is intensified and people get access to essential items.

    Lockdown meaningful if testing is intensified says Akhilesh Yadav
    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

    "The demand to extend the lockdown will be meaningful only if COVID-19 testing is intensified, health workers get protection and the public gets access to essential items, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    To end the problem of cash crunch, arrangements have to be made at village and colony level along with banks."

    In another tweet, the SP chief took a jibe at the state government for changing the emergency response number from 100 to 112.

    "Even after changing the name or the number, those who are helped, those whose lives are saved, they always remember the original motivator.

    The success of these public welfare systems gives immense satisfaction about our own work," he tweeted.

    On October 26, last year Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched an all-encompassing emergency helpline number '112' to access police, fire brigade, ambulance and other services under the Emergency Response Support System here.

    He also launched a senior citizen safety initiative 'Savera'. Dial 100 was launched by the Akhilesh Yadav government in 2016.

    Fake News Buster

    "This single helpline number 112 will reduce the response time. Route chart of 112 should be prepared and positioning at district, station level should be done," Adityanath had said at the launch event.

    He said people do not need to remember different numbers for different tasks now. All emergency services have been integrated for the task.

    More AKHILESH YADAV News

    Read more about:

    akhilesh yadav coronavirus curfew

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X