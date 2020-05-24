Lockdown may not end on May 31; need time to resume flights: Uddhav Thackeray

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, May 24: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday it is anticipating more coronavirus cases and needs "time to prepare" for the opening of the aviation sector. The lockdown, cannot be lifted even by May 31.

"It was wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly. It will be equally wrong to lift it in one go. It will be a double whammy for our own people," he said in a televised message.

Maharashtra reported 47,190 Covid-19 cases - highest in the country, taking 1,577 lives. While more than 13,000 coronavirus patients have recovered the infection and have been discharged from hospitals across the state.

Mumbai, Thane, Pune are the worst-hit districts in Maharashtra.