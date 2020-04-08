Lockdown may have to be extended says PM at all party meet

New Delhi, Apr 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the lockdown may have to be extended.

He made the comment at an all party meeting that was held today. He indicated that the 21 day lockdown period may be extended. He said that the lockdown will not be lifted in one go. A final decision will be taken following a meeting with the Chief Ministers which will be held on Saturday.

The interaction with the floor leaders took place through video conferencing. The meeting included members of parties with four or more members in Parliament. The meeting took place in the backdrop of varying recommendations on whether or not to extend the lockdown beyond April 14.

All the recommendations that the government has got so far say that the lockdown should be lifted in a phased manner. The lockdown ends on April 15 and during a meeting chaired by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, it was suggested that educational institutions remain shut until May 15. Further restrictions on all types of religious activity be imposed, it was further suggested.

During the meeting of the Prime Minister with the chief ministers, one of the key concern that was raised was with regard to the harvesting of the wheat crop. The CMs said that some relaxation must be given in this regard.

Currently the Centre is studying the suggestions given by the states and health experts apart from examining data. The government says that the lockdown has helped a great deal and the cases are now staggered. However the surge is being attributed to the pre-lockdown period.