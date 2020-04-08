No CM asked me to lift lockdown says PM Modi at all party meet

New Delhi, Apr 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the lockdown may have to be extended.

He made the comment at an all party meeting that was held today. He indicated that the 21 day lockdown period may be extended. He said that the lockdown will not be lifted in one go. A final decision will be taken following a meeting with the Chief Ministers which will be held on Saturday.

The interaction with the floor leaders took place through video conferencing. The meeting included members of parties with four or more members in Parliament. The meeting took place in the backdrop of varying recommendations on whether or not to extend the lockdown beyond April 14.

The PM also said that he is regularly talking to the Chief Ministers. I will talk to them again. None told me to lift the lockdown. We need strict rules to maintain social distancing. We need to take unexpected steps too, Modi also said.

For us the lockdown is the only way to save our people. Nobody is saying that the lockdown should be lifted. I will talk to the CMs again, the PM also said. He also said that in this given situation and available resources, we will go ahead with optimum utilisation.

In this situation, the government is talking to as many people as possible. I am regularly taking to the CMs and I have taken their suggestions, he also said.

He said that he would want to thank the state governments once again. Both the Centre and the states are working in tandem keeping in mind the requirements and that is the reason that the states, the centre and the political parties are working together without any prejudice, the PM said.