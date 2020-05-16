Lockdown may continue for two more weeks

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 16: The coronavirus lockdown is likely to extended further. There are indications that the lockdown may be extended by another two weeks, with further relaxations, Home Ministry sources have told OneIndia.

The deliberations have been around the relaxations in the red zones. It has however been decided that further relaxations will be given in zones that are orange and green. The containment zones would however witness stricter measures, the officer cited above said.

The lockdown, it may be recalled began on March 25. The third edition of the lockdown comes to an end on Sunday.

Several states barring Telangana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have been asking for further relaxations. However states like Assam have already said that they would wait for the Centre's guidelines.

The official also said that the decision on the zones would continue as it is. This would mean that the Centre would define the zones as has been done in the past. During the meeting of the CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several states had said that they would like to define the zones.

While Delhi supported the extension, it has also sought that Metros be allowed to be operate. The government would weigh in this decision and permit Metros to operate on select routes. However, it would not be allowed to operate in containment zones, the officials said. While the aviation sector may not be allowed to operate immediately, there would be permission granted to autos and taxis, with minimum passengers.