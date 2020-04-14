  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Lockdown is not lockup': Uddhav Thackeray assures migrants

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 14: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday assured that there is no need to panic and reiterated that the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic is not a lockup.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    Uddhav Thackeray

    "Don't play politics, do not give any colour, those who disrupt the law and order, they will be punished heavily. If someone is trying to spread rumours and fuel fire especially among migrants will be punished," said CM Thackeray.

    "Nobody wants that you stay in lockup without your will. Lockdown doesn't mean lockup. It is our country. You are migrant labourers safe in my state and don't worry. The day when lockdown will be lifted, not only me, but Centre also will make arrangements for you, he added.

    Thousands of migrants defy lockdown in Mumbai's Bandra; lathicharged by police

    "Today what happened in Bandra was unfortunate. It might have happened because they thought that trains will start from 14th April and so they would be able to go back to their villages," Uddhav said.

    Over 1,000 migrant workers who earn daily wages gathered here on Tuesday demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown till May 3.

    In viral videos, police were seen using mild cane- charge to disperse the migrants, who had gathered near the Bandra railway station in suburban Mumbai. Daily wage workers have been rendered jobless ever since the lockdown was announced late last month to stem the spread of COVID-19, making their life a constant struggle.

    Daily wage earners, numbering over 1,000, assembled at suburban Bandra (West) bus depot near the railway station and squatted on road at around 3 pm.

    The daily wage earners, who reside on rent in slums in in the nearby Patel Nagri locality, were demanding arrangement of transport facilities so that they can go back to their native towns and villages. They hail from states like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

    More UDDHAV THACKERAY News

    Read more about:

    uddhav thackeray coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 21:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X