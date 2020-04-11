  • search
    Lockdown inevitable, but it may not be a uniformed strategy across states

    New Delhi, Apr 11: There appears to be no doubt that the national lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus would be extended. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding discussions with the Chief Ministers today.

    However, some states have announced their own plans and would ahead with them.

    Punjab extends lockdown till May 1

    Odisha and Punjab have already announced that the lockdown would be extended in the state until April 30.

    Telangana and Tamil Nadu have already indicated that the lockdown would continue beyond the 21 day period. Kerala, on the other hand, is likely to follow a three-phased district wise relaxation.

    Where Karnataka is undecided and would take a call only after the meeting with the Prime Minister. Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa would appraise the PM about the expert panel's suggestion which recommended a phase-wise lifting of the lockdown. The panel had suggested that the lockdown must continue only in the hotspots.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    In Tamil Nadu, a doctors' panel appointed by the government suggested that the lockdown should continue and during this period testing must be ramped up. K Chandrasekhar Rao, CM of Telangana will hold a special cabinet meeting today, following which he is likely to announce the extension of the lockdown.

    Uttar Pradesh is another state that is in favour of extending the lockdown. In UP, 104 hotspots have been sealed until April 15.

    While the PM may address the nation on extending the lockdown, many states are likely to announce their own measures on how to enforce the same. There is unlikely to be a uniformed strategy on the extension of the lockdown. In West Bengal, CM, Mamata Banerjee said that even the lockdown ends on April 14, the restrictions will not.

