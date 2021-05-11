Lockdown in Telangana likely after Eid? CM KCR to make announcement soon

Lockdown without aid package is inhuman and will cause huge suffering and damage: AAP

Hyderabad, May 11: As India is grappling with the precarious second wave of the coronavirus, several states have imposed complete lockdown and partial lockdown. And Telangana is the only state with no kind of lockdown at all so far.

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting with his Cabinet ministers on Tuesday to take a decision on imposing complete lockdown in Telangana.

CM KCR is planning to impose a full lockdown in the state after Eid, from May 14.

The state is currently observing a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am until May 15 and will be deciding on the need to impose a lockdown in the meeting today.

However, experts maintain that total lockdown is required to control the spread of coronavirus.

"There are reports that suggest that despite certain states imposing the lockdown, there is no decrease in the cases. Against this backdrop, different opinions are emerging on the lockdown. Some sections are arguing in favour of the imposition of lockdown. Under these circumstances, the state cabinet would discuss the pros and cons of the lockdown and also the adverse impact it may have on the ongoing procurement of paddy and it will take a decision," the Chief Minister's Office said on Monday.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 14:38 [IST]