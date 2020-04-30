  • search
    Lockdown in Puducherry: Decision on May 2

    Puducherry, Apr 30: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said his cabinet would meet on May 2 to decide its stand on whether the ongoing lockdown should be extended or not in the union territory.

    "With the Centre's stand on extension or otherwise of the lockdown not being very clear, the territorial administration was now considering all pros and cons of the extension of the lockdown when it ends on May 3," he told reporters here late on Wednesday night after a cabinet meeting.

    The cabinet would meet again on May 2 to take a decision on the matter, he said.

    "We are concerned more about the livelihood aspect of the people as much as we are concerned about their safety. The Centres stand on continuance of the lockdown remains unclear as of now. We will go into all aspects and take a decision at a meeting of the cabinet on May 2," he said.

    Puducherry has only three active COVID-19 cases.

    He also said the District Collector would probe into the alleged torture of a Thasildar of Excise Department recently after he was detained in a police station in neighbouring Nettapakkam in connection with alleged illegal sale of liquor.

    Read more about:

    puducherry curfew v narayanasamy

