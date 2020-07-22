Lockdown imposed in Manipur, Bhopal as Covid-19 cases in India crosses grim 12 lakh-mark

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 22: Several states in India on Wednesday extended lockdowns in an effort to control the increasing spread of coronavirus cases as India's tally crossed the grim 12-lakh mark, worldometer has reported. India on Wednesday recorded 37,724 new cases, taking the country's tally to 11,92,915. The toll increased to 28,732.

    In Manipur, a complete lockdown would be imposed for 14 days from July 23. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced a six-day shutdown in the Valley, except for Bandipora district, from July 22 to July 27. Bhopal will also be under lockdown from July 24 to August 3.

    Biggest single day surge in southern states, over 17K COVID-19 cases reported

    In Uttar Pradesh, total 2,300 people have been tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday in the largest single-day rise till date, while 34 persons died of it in the last 24 hours. The two figures raised the death toll due to the disease in the state to 1,263 and total cases to 55,588. The active COVID-19 cases in the state, however, stands at 20,825, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, the World Health Organization praised India for responding to the coronavirus pandemic with "utmost urgency".

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 23:52 [IST]
