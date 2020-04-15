How do lockdown guidelines bring a change to containment zones

New Delhi, Apr 15: As the the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the guidelines on coronavirus lockdown, this has let many people to breathe a sign of relief to a certain point.

However, the revised guidelines have a section on the management of coronavirus hotspots and containment zones across India.

Coronavirus hotspots are areas that are majorly affected by the novel coronavirus. Also, it can be seen that Maharashtra and Delhi are a couple of top coronavirus hotspots in the country.

It can be seen that containment zones are determined within a city by the administration keeping in mind the number of positive cases of COVID-19 emerging from a particular location.

In Delhi, the national capital has determined more than 50 containment zones in the city where coronavirus cases have been identified. These containment zones will be sealed and restricted from movements to keep the disease from spreading any further.

The MHA, in the guidelines said, "'Hotspots', i.e., areas of large Covid-19 outbreaks or clusters with significant spread of Covid-19, will be determined as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India (GoI)."

In Covid-19 containment zones, activities otherwise allowed by the MHA during the lockdown, will not be permitted.

"There shall be strict perimeter control in the area of the containment zones," the MHA stated in its guidelines.

Also, no unchecked inward or outward movement of the population in the containment zones would be allowed except for maintaining essential services and in the case of medical emergencies and law.