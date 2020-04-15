  • search
    Lockdown guidelines: Banks to remain open

    New Delhi, Apr 15: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued fresh guidelines on how the lockdown until May 3 should be enforced.

    It has listed out several activities that are prohibited. In the case of the financial sector, it has listed out the services that can remain functional.

    Lockdown: Full list of activities prohibited until May 3

    What remains open in the financial sector:

    Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets and entities such as NPCI, CCIL, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers.

    Bank branches, ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, banking correspondence, ATM operation and cash management agencies.

    Bank branches to be allowed to work as per normal working hours till disbursal of DBT cash transfers is complete.

    Local administration to provide adequate security to personnel at bank branches and social distancing should be maintained.

    SEBI and capital and debt market services as notified by the SEBI.

    IRDAI and Insurance companies.

