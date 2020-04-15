  • search
    Lockdown: Full list of activities prohibited until May 3

    New Delhi, Apr 15: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines on how the lockdown should be enforced. It has listed out activities which will remain prohibited during the lockdown until May 3.

    Lockdown: Full list of activities prohibited until May 3
    Lockdown: Activities that remain suspended or prohibited:

    • All domestic and international air travel of passengers.
    • All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes
    • Buses for public transport
    • Metro rail services
    • Inter-district and inter-state moment of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities permitted under the guidelines.
    • All educational, training, coaching institutions
    • All industrial activity and commercial activity other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines.
    • Hospitality services other than those specifically permitted under the guidelines.
    • Taxis, autos, cycle rickshaws and service of cab aggregators.
    • All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.
    • All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings.
    • All religious places, please of worship, religious congregations.
    • In case of funerals, congregation, not more than 20 persons will be permitted.

