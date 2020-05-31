  • search
    Lockdown: From June 1, Goa to get more trains, flights

    By PTI
    |

    Panaji, May 31: Trains and flights are expected to arrive in Goa in large numbers from June 1 as the fifth phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown brings with it a greater rolling back of restrictions, officials said on Sunday.

    Konkan Railway public relations officer Baban Ghatge said three trains originating from Delhi and Mumbai will halt at Madgaon station in south Goa from June 1, and so would Mangala Express (New Delhi to Ernakulum), Netravati Express (LTT-Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram) and Duronto Express (Nizamuddin to Ernakulum).

    The state health department had set up facilities required to test passengers in view of the virus outbreak, he added. The New Delhi-Vasco Goa Express will also start its regular trip from June 1.

    As per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), anyone arriving in Goa will have to either carry COVID-19 negative certificate from an ICMR-certified lab or get himself tested for the infection here.

    The state government has announced a repatriation flight from Dubai to Goa on Monday bringing in Indians from the Middle East.

    Dixon Vaz, founder president of Goa Seamen Association of India, said two flights of Srilankan Airlines carrying 200 Indians working on different ships abroad are scheduled to land at Goa airport on Monday.

    "These people were stranded in Colombo for long. Their flight was cancelled thrice and finally they got a go ahead. At least 7-10 repatriation flights with Indians, especially Goans, from places like London are waiting for the nod to arrive in Goa.

    Some 800 Goans working on different ships have already arrived," he added.

