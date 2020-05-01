Lockdown extension: NITI Aayog CEO tweets 6-point plan

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 01: Amid talks of lockdown extension plan, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday suggested a six-point strategy for 'possible road ahead' and said that for the sake of livelihoods, the economy should kickstart with full supply chains.

Taking to Twitter, Kant wrote, "Possible Road Ahead: Hyper-localisation in Red areas with ruthless containment; 2. Physical distancing & Masks =New Fashion; 3.Virus can bounce back; 4. Look after 60+ with Co-morbidity; 5.Vaccine still far away; 6.For livelihoods, economy should kickstart with full supply chain."

In the wake of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the disease. This was later extended until May 3 as the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported from across the country was on the rise.

The government has a complex challenge planning an exit from the lockdown.

PM Modi has hinted at a staggered exit from the ongoing lockdown, with plans to ease restrictions in non-hotspots areas.