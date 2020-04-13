Lockdown extension: Here is what PM Modi will announce on April 14

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: Ahead of the important announcement at 10 am on April 14 regarding the extension of a lockdown, last minute details are being worked out at Delhi.

The second lockdown would be a graded one and the same will be announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The PM had in earlier meetings emphasised that the second phase of the lockdown must be aimed at saving both lives and livelihood.

While the Prime Minister would announce the broader steps that would be taken during the second phase of the lockdown, the Home Ministry would issue a detailed note on the guidelines.

Coronavirus outbreak: How state governments in India are fighting to curb the spread of COVID-19

Officials tell OneIndia that the focus would be on the economy largely. While social distancing other health related norms would be the focus as well, the larger plan would be to take steps on reviving the economy after the hit it took due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Economic activity would be resumed in at least 160 districts where there have been no cases of COVID-19.

However strict measures would be in place to ensure that no cases are reported in these areas due to the restoration of economic activity. These are being classified as green zones.

There would be a revival of the self-contained public sector and private industrial units. These areas which would fall under the yellow zone are those with 500 or lesser cases of COVID-19.

The Red Zones such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have areas that have been demarcated as containment zones. Organised activity will be allowed in these zones, but it would be within the monitored areas only.

All attempts would be made to give un-organised trade to sustain, but there would be strict norms in place. For instance a particular area would be demarcated and will be open for a few hours a day.

A final blue print would be prepared and signed by the Prime Minister and the announcement to be made tomorrow would be based on this.